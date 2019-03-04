Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme 3 launch updates: Realme 3 with 6.2-inch display, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 8,999

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 13:17:46 IST

The new Realme 3 launched at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM model, will be available starting 12 March

The Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. Realme's first smartphone of 2019 is expected to feature a 12 nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which, along with its aggressive pricing is expected to be the USP of the phone.

The Realme 3 is expected to be aggressively priced. Image: Realme India/ Twitter

The Realme 3 is expected to be aggressively priced. Image: Realme India/ Twitter

Realme also confirmed the presence of dual rear camera setup and a sizable 4,230 mAh battery unit on the new model. Further, the Realme 3 is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and could come in at least two different variants, along with a diamond cut case.

As far as pricing is concerned, Realme has been taking minor digs at the Redmi Note 7, which leads us to believe that the Oppo-spinoff will be pricing the phone in the Rs 10,000 range.

highlights

read more

  • 13:21 (IST)

    That's all guys! Thanks for tuning in!
    Log on to Tech2 for more on the Realme 3, including the detailed review of the phone.

  • 13:16 (IST)

    An overview of Realme's new budget smartphone

     

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Well, that's not all!

    Before leaving the stage, CEO Madhav Sheth stated that a Realme 3 Pro is the pipeline and will be out soon.

  • 13:14 (IST)

    Realme 3 price starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model

  • 13:12 (IST)

    Price Time!
    Realme 3 Iconic Cases - Rs 599, available on all Realme online channels
    Realme 3 - 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB - Rs 8,999
             - 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB - Rs 10,999

    First sale on 12 March on Flipkart and Realme India's e-commerce site

  • 13:09 (IST)

    Realme partners with Singapore-based developer Garena

    Users who sign-in and play Garena's multiple-shooter game Free Fire can win a Realme 3 phone

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Realme showcased three 'iconic cases' for the new Realme 3 phone

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Realme 3 Iconic Cases unveiled
    The cases will be available in three variants - yellow, grey and a classic diamond blue inspired by the diamond back on the Realme 1.

  • 13:02 (IST)

    ColosOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie on the Realme 3
    - ColosOS 6.0 is built closer to Stock Android
    - Features full navigation gestures
    - Riding Mode -  lets you select emergency contacts for calls and messages
    - Camera2 API is coming too which is great news for camera enthusiasts

    Good news for developers too! The Realme 3 will have its bootloader unlocked from today onwards.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    The Realme 3 even features 'Nightscape' - Realme's version of a night mode
    The phone uses the capability of the capable image processor to combine multiple shots to form an image with better dynamic range, noise reduction. This does sound more like HDR on steroids but Realme claims that it gets the job done just fine.

  • 12:54 (IST)

    The new Realme 3 features AI-enabled dual 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the back

  • 12:53 (IST)

    The cameras on the Realme 3

    The phone gets a 13 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor
    Realme also thrown in features like Hybrid HDR, Bokeh effect, PDAF for faster focussing and  multi-frame noise reduction

  • 12:53 (IST)

    The cameras on the Realme 3

    The phone gets a 13 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor
    Realme also thrown in features like Hybrid HDR, Bokeh effect, PDAF for faster focussing and  multi-frame noise reduction

  • 12:50 (IST)

    As expected, the Realme 3 will feature a beefy 4,230 mAh battery

    Realme claims the phone feature a number of under the hood optimizations which improves the overall battery life by 10 percent. 

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme 3 features a capable MediaTek P70 SoC!

    Realme was one of the first brands to introduce the MediaTek chipset on its Realme U1 smartphone and the company has now brought it down to its sub-Rs 10,000 budget offering.
    The Realme 3 will also get features like a dedicated Gaming mode and a bunch of AI enhancements.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    Realme 3 features a dew-drop notch-style display, quite similar to the Realme 2 Pro

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Nidhi Bhatia, Product Manager at Realme India is now on stage to talk about the phone we're all here for

    First up - Design!
    Realme is doing away with its rather unique diamond-cut back design for a gradient unibody design.
    The Realme 3 will be launched in two gradient back colour options - Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black
    There's also Realme's iconic gold ring around the rear-facing camera module.
     

  • 12:42 (IST)

    Realme 3 flaunts dual-tone 3D gradient back panel

  • 12:37 (IST)

    We are underway! Realme India head Madhav Sheth take stage!

    Madhav Sheth talks about how fast Realme's grown over the past ten months and has emerged as one the biggest new entrants in the Indian dense budget smartphone market.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Hello and welcome!

    Realme 3 launch is about to begin. Stay tuned as we bring you the live updates from the venue

    • read more



