The Realme 3 is all set to launch in India today. Realme's first smartphone of 2019 is expected to feature a 12 nm MediaTek Helio P70 SoC which, along with its aggressive pricing is expected to be the USP of the phone.

Realme also confirmed the presence of dual rear camera setup and a sizable 4,230 mAh battery unit on the new model. Further, the Realme 3 is expected to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and could come in at least two different variants, along with a diamond cut case.

As far as pricing is concerned, Realme has been taking minor digs at the Redmi Note 7, which leads us to believe that the Oppo-spinoff will be pricing the phone in the Rs 10,000 range.

