13:21 (IST)
That's all guys! Thanks for tuning in!
Log on to Tech2 for more on the Realme 3, including the detailed review of the phone.
13:16 (IST)
An overview of Realme's new budget smartphone
13:15 (IST)
Well, that's not all!
Before leaving the stage, CEO Madhav Sheth stated that a Realme 3 Pro is the pipeline and will be out soon.
13:14 (IST)
Realme 3 price starts at Rs 8,999 for the 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage model
13:12 (IST)
Price Time!
Realme 3 Iconic Cases - Rs 599, available on all Realme online channels
Realme 3 - 3 GB RAM/ 32 GB - Rs 8,999
- 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB - Rs 10,999
First sale on 12 March on Flipkart and Realme India's e-commerce site
13:09 (IST)
Realme partners with Singapore-based developer Garena
Users who sign-in and play Garena's multiple-shooter game Free Fire can win a Realme 3 phone
13:06 (IST)
Realme showcased three 'iconic cases' for the new Realme 3 phone
13:05 (IST)
Realme 3 Iconic Cases unveiled
The cases will be available in three variants - yellow, grey and a classic diamond blue inspired by the diamond back on the Realme 1.
13:02 (IST)
ColosOS 6.0 based on Android 9 Pie on the Realme 3
- ColosOS 6.0 is built closer to Stock Android
- Features full navigation gestures
- Riding Mode - lets you select emergency contacts for calls and messages
- Camera2 API is coming too which is great news for camera enthusiasts
Good news for developers too! The Realme 3 will have its bootloader unlocked from today onwards.
12:57 (IST)
The Realme 3 even features 'Nightscape' - Realme's version of a night mode
The phone uses the capability of the capable image processor to combine multiple shots to form an image with better dynamic range, noise reduction. This does sound more like HDR on steroids but Realme claims that it gets the job done just fine.
12:54 (IST)
The new Realme 3 features AI-enabled dual 13 MP + 2 MP camera setup at the back
12:53 (IST)
The cameras on the Realme 3
The phone gets a 13 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Realme also thrown in features like Hybrid HDR, Bokeh effect, PDAF for faster focussing and multi-frame noise reduction
12:53 (IST)
The cameras on the Realme 3
The phone gets a 13 MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2 MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Realme also thrown in features like Hybrid HDR, Bokeh effect, PDAF for faster focussing and multi-frame noise reduction
12:50 (IST)
As expected, the Realme 3 will feature a beefy 4,230 mAh battery
Realme claims the phone feature a number of under the hood optimizations which improves the overall battery life by 10 percent.
12:47 (IST)
Realme 3 features a capable MediaTek P70 SoC!
Realme was one of the first brands to introduce the MediaTek chipset on its Realme U1 smartphone and the company has now brought it down to its sub-Rs 10,000 budget offering.
The Realme 3 will also get features like a dedicated Gaming mode and a bunch of AI enhancements.
12:45 (IST)
Realme 3 features a dew-drop notch-style display, quite similar to the Realme 2 Pro
12:42 (IST)
Nidhi Bhatia, Product Manager at Realme India is now on stage to talk about the phone we're all here for
First up - Design!
Realme is doing away with its rather unique diamond-cut back design for a gradient unibody design.
The Realme 3 will be launched in two gradient back colour options - Radiant Blue and Dynamic Black
There's also Realme's iconic gold ring around the rear-facing camera module.
12:42 (IST)
Realme 3 flaunts dual-tone 3D gradient back panel
12:37 (IST)
We are underway! Realme India head Madhav Sheth take stage!
Madhav Sheth talks about how fast Realme's grown over the past ten months and has emerged as one the biggest new entrants in the Indian dense budget smartphone market.
12:28 (IST)
Hello and welcome!
Realme 3 launch is about to begin. Stay tuned as we bring you the live updates from the venue
also see
Realme
Realme 3 to feature a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, 4,230 mAh battery, reveals FlipkartMar 01, 2019
Realme
Realme 3 to launch in India at 12:30 pm today: Here's how to watch the event liveMar 04, 2019
Realme 3
Realme 3 with 4,230 mAh battery launched at a starting price of Rs 8,999Mar 04, 2019
realme 3
Realme 3 is set to launch in India on 4 March, alleged live images leakedFeb 23, 2019
Battery beast
MWC 2019: An 18,000 mAh battery featuring smartphone that could turn into a weaponFeb 27, 2019
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Redmi Note 7 Pro gets listed on TENAA with 6.3-inch display, 3,900 mAh batteryFeb 26, 2019
science
Moon Swirls
Mystery of swirls on Moon may finally have an answer — they're formed by solar windMar 04, 2019
Apollo 9 Anniversary
NASA Apollo 9 launch paved the way for landing on the Moon, 50 years ago this weekMar 04, 2019
Carbon Control
New powder can capture carbon pollution from power plants cheaply, effectivelyMar 04, 2019
Marine Life
Wildlife Day: A glimpse of the wealth of marine life scattered along Mumbai's shoresMar 03, 2019