Realme 3 is set to launch in India on 4 March, alleged live images leaked

The realme event will begin at 12:30 pm and it will also make realme fans a part of the launch.

tech2 News Staff Feb 23, 2019 14:20:02 IST

The Realme 2's successor Realme 3 is all set to launch on 4 March in India. Madhav Sheth, Realme's India brand head has posted a tweet revealing the details of the launch event.

Realme 2 is one of the best phones you can buy under Rs 10,000 right now. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

Realme 2. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

The event will begin at 12:30 pm and it will also give realme fans a chance to be a part of the launch and as the tweet mentions 10 fans will be selected by Madhav Sheth. The last day to apply for the realme 3 launch event is 25 February 2019 till 12 pm.

Twitter account of realme has posted the same image on its handle and has asked users to tune into their official account to check out the live stream of the event on 4 March.

As per a different tweet, Nehru Planetarium in New Delhi seems to be the venue of the event.

Also, there is a video which teases the upcoming Realme 3 in a video inspired by the movie Gully Boy.

Apart from the official news on event details, leaks for the Realme 3 have also started to flood in. Rumoured live images of realme 3 have surfaced online as per a report in Tech Burner. The images are blurry and don’t really reveal much, but it does give us an idea of how the back of the phone might look like.

Rumoured live image of realme 3. Image: Tech Burner

Rumoured live image of realme 3. Image: Tech Burner

A Realme logo is placed on the bottom left in a vertical fashion. Also, the back seems to come with a black and blue gradient finish. But as per one of the earlier tweets, the company was teasing that it is bringing back the diamond cut finish.

Also, the image in the tweet shows a vertical dual-camera setup instead of the horizontal one that realme phones usually sport.

We will have to wait for Realme to bestow us with some official news to witness how the back of the upcoming Realme 3 might actually look like.

