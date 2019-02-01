tech2 News Staff

At the time of launch, Realme had promised to update its phones in the first half of 2019, and the company seems to be coming through. And it's starting with its most expensive device yet, the Realme 2 Pro.

A listing on Geekbench, that was spotted by GSMArena, reveals a Realme 2 Pro model running the latest Android Pie version. While the company hasn't officially said anything about the rollout yet, but this is a good indicator of the update rolling out soon to the device.

To recall, the Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel having a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90 percent.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The phone comes in three variants, there is on with 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 13,990, another with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage option that is priced at Rs 15,990, and finally, an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, which will cost you Rs 17,990.

For photography, it sports a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup at the back, and a 16 MP setup on the front for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,320 mAh battery.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner at the back and uses Oppo’s proprietary ColorOS 5.2 UI.

