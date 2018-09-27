Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 13:22 IST

Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 smartphones launched in India, priced starting Rs 6,999

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting xxxxx on Flipkart exclusively.

At a back-to-school themed event in Amity University, Noida, Realme has launched its first mid-range segment device, called the Realme 2 Pro, and a surprise budget phone, which is the Realme C1.

The Realme 2 Pro, comes in three variants. There is 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 13,990, there is a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option that is priced at Rs 15,990, and finally, there is an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, which will cost you Rs 17,990. All these variants of the Realme 2 Pro will sell exclusively on Flipkart starting 11 October at midnight.

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

As for the Realme C1, it comes in a single 2 GB RAM and 16 GB onboard storage variant, which is priced at Rs 6,999. The device will also sell on Flipkart exclusively and will be on sale starting 11 October at 2.00 pm.

Additionally, for gamers, Realme has partnered Gameloft India for the Asphalt 8 championship, which will begin on 1 October. The winners of the championship will get prize money.

Realme has also announced a 'Realme Community' for its fans, which launches on 31 October.

Realme 2 Pro specifications and features

The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display, with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen to body ratio. But instead of the U shaped teardrop notch, the Realme 2 Pro has a curved line for the notch. And the phone sports a glossy body which the company calls the Dewdrop design.

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

Realme 2 Pro. Image: tech2/Kshitij Pujari

It is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC with an Artificial Intelligent Engine (AIE), with Adreno 512 GPU, which is accompanied with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Running the device is Android 8.1 Oreo with Oppo's ColorOS skin layered on top. For photography, it sports a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup at the back, and a 16 MP setup on the front for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,320 mAh battery.

Realme C1 specifications and features

The Realme C1 features a 6.2-inch notched display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage. 

For optics, it sports a dual camera setup at the rear, which is a combination of a 12 MP and a 2 MP sensor. At the front, there is a 5 MP camera for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,230mAh battery.

 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro reportedly spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660, Android 8.1

Sep 21, 2018

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro to sport Snapdragon 660 SoC, waterdrop notch: CEO Madhav Sheth

Sep 20, 2018

science

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018

ISRO's Mangalyaan

ISRO's Mangalyaan returns stunning images to commemorate four years orbiting Mars

Sep 26, 2018

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018