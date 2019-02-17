tech2 News Staff

Realme 2 Pro, which is the 2018 flagship for the year-old company Realme, has now received a price cut. The smartphone was launching in September last year, and was priced at Rs 13,990. Now, Realme has announced that the Realme 2 Pro will be selling at a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the phone's cost down to Rs 12,990. This change in price also reflects on Flipkart.

With the price cut, the cost of the higher 6 GB RAM variant of the Realme 2 Pro has also been reduced. Instead of the Rs 15,990 price tag, the variants is now selling for Rs 14,990.

You can also read our review of the smartphone here.

To recall, the Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel having a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 90 percent.

Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The phone comes in three variants, there is on with 4 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage, which is priced at Rs 13,990, another with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage option that is priced at Rs 15,990, and finally, an 8 GB RAM and 128 GB variant, which will cost you Rs 17,990.

For photography, it sports a 16 MP + 2 MP dual-camera setup at the back, and a 16 MP setup on the front for selfies. Fuelling the device is a 4,320 mAh battery.

The phone has a fingerprint scanner at the back and uses Oppo’s proprietary ColorOS 5.2 UI.

