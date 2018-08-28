Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 12:25 IST

Realme 2 launch LIVE updates: Realme's first launch after breaking away from Oppo

The Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm chipset, dual-cameras and a large 4,230 mAh battery.

Having created quite a splash back in May with the Realme 1, the former sub-brand of Oppo, Realme is back with another smartphone. Tons of leaks and rumours over the past few weeks, including Realme's ad campaigns for the phone on Twitter, has led us to know that the Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm-powered chipset, dual-camera and a large 4,230 mAh battery. All of which is already a step up from the Realme 1.

Realme 2 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 2 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme

Heading into the launch event, we are yet to know about a ton of other things including the display resolution and the platform of the Qualcomm chipset Realme plans to substitute the MediaTek P60 SoC with. But most importantly, the price at which users can buy this.

highlights

read more


top reviews

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

Xiaomi Mi A2 (64GB, 4GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

OPPO Find X (256GB, 8GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M GM501GS

TECH2 RATING

Amazon Echo Spot

Amazon Echo Spot

TECH2 RATING

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

Honor 9N (32GB, 3GB RAM)

TECH2 RATING

latest videos

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

also see

Realme 2

Realme 2 India launch at 12.30 pm today: Here's how you can watch the event live

Aug 28, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 specifications leak in full ahead of imminent 28 August launch

Aug 26, 2018

Realme 2

Realme 2 leaked on official website before being taken down ahead of announcement

Aug 16, 2018

Realme

Realme 2 to launch on 28 August on Flipkart: Here's everything we know

Aug 27, 2018

Realme 2

Realme tweets about the imminent launch of Realme 2; may arrive on 28 August

Aug 22, 2018

India’s biggest smartphone survey proves that Indians want a phone that's #ANotchAbove

Aug 27, 2018

science

Colonising Moon

Colonising the moon: A story of dust, bricks and a printer to build a lunar village

Aug 28, 2018

Dolphin

Unfit for porpoise: Frisky dolphin Zafar forces beach ban in France's Landevennec

Aug 28, 2018

Antibiotic Resistance

Scientists explain strange behaviour of gut bacteria resistant to TB drugs

Aug 28, 2018

Evolution

Europe's cold dry climate helped our species replace Neanderthals, study finds

Aug 28, 2018