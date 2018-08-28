Having created quite a splash back in May with the Realme 1, the former sub-brand of Oppo, Realme is back with another smartphone. Tons of leaks and rumours over the past few weeks, including Realme's ad campaigns for the phone on Twitter, has led us to know that the Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm-powered chipset, dual-camera and a large 4,230 mAh battery. All of which is already a step up from the Realme 1.

Heading into the launch event, we are yet to know about a ton of other things including the display resolution and the platform of the Qualcomm chipset Realme plans to substitute the MediaTek P60 SoC with. But most importantly, the price at which users can buy this.