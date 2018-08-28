tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 13:11 IST
The Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm chipset, dual-cameras and a large 4,230 mAh battery.
Having created quite a splash back in May with the Realme 1, the former sub-brand of Oppo, Realme is back with another smartphone. Tons of leaks and rumours over the past few weeks, including Realme's ad campaigns for the phone on Twitter, has led us to know that the Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm-powered chipset, dual-camera and a large 4,230 mAh battery. All of which is already a step up from the Realme 1.
Heading into the launch event, we are yet to know about a ton of other things including the display resolution and the platform of the Qualcomm chipset Realme plans to substitute the MediaTek P60 SoC with. But most importantly, the price at which users can buy this.
13:05 (IST)
That's all from us today thank you for joining us.
13:05 (IST)
Realme 2 offers
#Realme2 3GB variant is priced at Rs 8,990, whereas the 4GB model is priced at Rs 10,990.— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
The smartphone will be available on @Flipkart starting 4 September, 12PM.
The compang is also offering flat Rs 750 cashback for HDFC customers. pic.twitter.com/R04FJZnkhP
13:04 (IST)
Realme 2 Pro?
It would seem that the Realme 2 Pro is also on its way in September. More details on that later.
13:03 (IST)
Realme 2 colour options
The Realme 2 Diamond Red and Diamond Black will start selling from 4 September at 12.00 pm while the Diamond Blue will be available later in September.
13:00 (IST)
Here are the Realme 2 Prices:
3 GB + 32 GB for Rs 8,999
4GB + 64 GB for Rs Rs 10,990
12:54 (IST)
Realme 2 is going to be sold exclusively on Flipkart
#Realme2 will be exclusively available on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/3UX5Z9cSW0— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:51 (IST)
Realme 2 has three different authentication modes
#Realme2 features three modes of authentication. pic.twitter.com/n8UdvneYNW— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:50 (IST)
Here are the optics on the Realme 2
#Realme2 has a 13MP + 2MP camera setup at the rear. Up front is an 8MP cam with its AI Shot mode. @realmemobiles pic.twitter.com/v7Ef8a32Vm— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:49 (IST)
Realme 2 has a MASSIVE battery.
#Realme2 sports a 4,230mAh battery. pic.twitter.com/BTHwqCDXgq— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:47 (IST)
Realme 2 storage options
#Realme2 is powered by Snapdragon 450 chipset, and will come in 2 variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB.— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:46 (IST)
Realme 2 colour options
The #Realme2 will come in black, red and blue colour variant. @realmemobiles pic.twitter.com/fGT78xt2QQ— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:45 (IST)
The notch will give the Realme 2 a very impressive battery.
#Realme2 has a 6.2" display, 88% screen to body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio. @realmemobiles— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:44 (IST)
Design
The Realme 2 is made from a 2nd generation diamond cut technology, giving the device its diamond-design back. There will be three colour options.
12:41 (IST)
Notch-express
Realme has boarded the notch-express with the Realme 2. It is also the first notched smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.
12:40 (IST)
Levi Lee, CMO of Realme has taken the stage to explain more about the Realme 2.
12:39 (IST)
Realme's service for Realme 2
Free doorstep pickup and free courier service/. The Realme 2 is also a fully Made In India product.
12:36 (IST)
How is the Realme 2 made?
.@realmemobiles managed to rule four percent online share within a month: @MadhavSheth1 #Realme2 pic.twitter.com/4U5dVderCq— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
12:35 (IST)
The Realme 1
The Realme 1 had some raving response from consumers as it was the perfect competitor to the king of budget smartphones, Redmi Note 5.
12:32 (IST)
We are underway with the launch
12:22 (IST)
And we are in!
We are at the #Realme2 event today. pic.twitter.com/JID2Cpnthi— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 28, 2018
11:58 (IST)
Realme 2: All we know about it so far
#RealMe2 is arriving tomorrow on @Flipkart @ 12.30pm. Here's a rundown on everything you need to know about the phone. @realmemobiles https://t.co/ryDuFh1023— Tech2 (@tech2eets) August 27, 2018
11:56 (IST)
Launch Presentation to begin at 12:30 pm
The launch event begins in roughly half an hour from now and Team Tech2 will have eyes on the ground to bring you all the juicy highlights.
11:54 (IST)
The Realme 2 is launching today and we cannot wait to get started!
