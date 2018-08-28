Tuesday, August 28, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 28 August, 2018 13:11 IST

Realme 2 highlights: Launched starting from Rs 8,990, Pro version also coming soon

The Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm chipset, dual-cameras and a large 4,230 mAh battery.

Having created quite a splash back in May with the Realme 1, the former sub-brand of Oppo, Realme is back with another smartphone. Tons of leaks and rumours over the past few weeks, including Realme's ad campaigns for the phone on Twitter, has led us to know that the Realme 2 will feature a notch, a Qualcomm-powered chipset, dual-camera and a large 4,230 mAh battery. All of which is already a step up from the Realme 1.

Realme 2 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 2 teaser. Image: Twitter/ Realme

Heading into the launch event, we are yet to know about a ton of other things including the display resolution and the platform of the Qualcomm chipset Realme plans to substitute the MediaTek P60 SoC with. But most importantly, the price at which users can buy this.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    That's all from us today thank you for joining us.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Realme 2 offers

  • 13:04 (IST)

    Realme 2 Pro?

    It would seem that the Realme 2 Pro is also on its way in September. More details on that later.

  • 13:03 (IST)

    Realme 2 colour options

    The Realme 2 Diamond Red and Diamond Black will start selling from 4 September at 12.00 pm while the Diamond Blue will be available later in September.

  • 13:00 (IST)

    Here are the Realme 2 Prices:

    3 GB + 32 GB for Rs 8,999

    4GB + 64 GB for Rs Rs 10,990

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Realme 2 is going to be sold exclusively on Flipkart

  • 12:51 (IST)

    Realme 2 has three different authentication modes

  • 12:50 (IST)

    Here are the optics on the Realme 2

  • 12:49 (IST)

    Realme 2 has a MASSIVE battery.

  • 12:47 (IST)

    Realme 2 storage options

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Realme 2 colour options

  • 12:45 (IST)

    The notch will give the Realme 2 a very impressive battery.

  • 12:44 (IST)

    Design

    The Realme 2 is made from a 2nd generation diamond cut technology, giving the device its diamond-design back. There will be three colour options.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Notch-express

    Realme has boarded the notch-express with the Realme 2. It is also the first notched smartphone under Rs 10,000 in India.

  • 12:40 (IST)

    Levi Lee, CMO of Realme has taken the stage to explain more about the Realme 2.

  • 12:39 (IST)

    Realme's service for Realme 2

    Free doorstep pickup and free courier service/. The Realme 2 is also a fully Made In India product.

  • 12:36 (IST)

    How is the Realme 2 made?

  • 12:35 (IST)

    The Realme 1

    The Realme 1 had some raving response from consumers as it was the perfect competitor to the king of budget smartphones, Redmi Note 5.

  • 12:32 (IST)

    We are underway with the launch

  • 12:22 (IST)

    And we are in!

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Realme 2: All we know about it so far

  • 11:56 (IST)

    Launch Presentation to begin at 12:30 pm
    The launch event begins in roughly half an hour from now and Team Tech2 will have eyes on the ground to bring you all the juicy highlights.

  • 11:54 (IST)

    The Realme 2 is launching today and we cannot wait to get started!

