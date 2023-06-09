Mehul Reuben Das

Realme has once again made a splash in the Indian smartphone market by introducing the highly anticipated Realme 11 Pro series. This series comprises two models, the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. Both phones have already been launched in China, where it created a lot of excitement due to their exceptional features and design.

The Realme 11 Pro+ stands out with its revolutionary 200-megapixel primary camera. This camera allows users to capture stunning photos, including impressive shots of the moon, thanks to the dedicated Moon mode. It’s worth noting that Realme is the first smartphone brand to bring Moon mode to a non-flagship device.

Realme 11 Pro: Specs and features

Featuring a magnificent 6.7-inch AMOLED display, the Realme 11 Pro offers a full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. With slim bezels, this display is designed to provide vibrant colours delivering an immersive viewing experience.

The Realme 11 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which was officially announced on May 2. This chipset ensures efficient performance and smooth operation.

Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, the Realme 11 Pro comes with Realme UI 4.0 as its custom interface, offering a unique and user-friendly experience with its intuitive features and design.

In terms of photography, the Realme 11 Pro sports a dual rear camera system. It features a primary 108MP sensor with optical image stabilization, enabling fast and stable photography. Additionally, there is a 2MP macro unit for capturing detailed close-up shots. On the front, a 16MP camera is housed within a drill-hole slot, perfect for capturing selfies and engaging in video calls.

To keep you powered throughout the day, the device is equipped with a substantial 5,000mAh battery. It also supports 67W fast charging, allowing for quick and convenient charging times, ensuring you spend less time tethered to a power source.

Realme 11 Pro+: Specs and features

The Realme 11 Pro+ boasts a generous 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It is powered by the high-performance octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor and is paired with 12GB of RAM, ensuring seamless performance and efficient multitasking.

Running on the latest Android 13 operating system, the phone comes with a substantial 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharging.

When it comes to photography, the Realme 11 Pro+ impresses with its triple camera setup on the back. It features a remarkable 200-megapixel primary camera, along with an 8-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For capturing stunning selfies, there is a single 32-megapixel front camera.

The device operates on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. It provides a user-friendly interface and offers ample storage with its built-in 256GB capacity, expandable via a microSD card. The Realme 11 Pro+ supports dual Nano-SIM cards

In terms of connectivity, the Realme 11 Pro+ offers various options including Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. It is equipped with multiple sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for convenient unlocking and enhanced security.

Realme 11 Pro Series: Pricing and offers.

The Realme 11 Pro starts at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage variant available for Rs 24,999. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 27,999.

The Realme 11 Pro+ on the other hand has a base configuration of 8GB + 256GB storage, priced at Rs 27,999, and the higher variant with 12GB + 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 29,999.

The Realme 11 Pro+ goes on sale from 15 June, whereas the non-Pro variant will be available from 16 June. The devices will be available at realme.com, Flipkart certain retail stores.

Both series are available in three attractive colours: City of the Rising Sun, City of Green Fields, and Starry Night Black.

As for launch offers, the Realme 11 Pro+ – 8GB + 128GB – gets Rs 2,000 as a bank discount, and another Rs 2,000 off on exchange.- The 12GB + 256GB variant only gets a Rs 500 off on exchange.

As for launch offers, the Realme 11 Pro’s 8GB + 128GB gets Rs 1,500 as a bank discount, whereas the 256GB variants only get Rs 500 off on exchange.