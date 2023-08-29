Ready For the World: Apple’s factory has started shipping iPhone 15 Ultras from factories in China

It seems that Apple has already finished the production of the first lot of its upcoming iPhone 15 Ultra devices. Prominent supply chain analyst Ming Chi Kuo, known for his reliable insights, has indicated that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to initiate mass shipments this week, even in the face of concerns over supply chain issues.

This announcement from Kuo contrasts with recent reports that have suggested delays in production. Kuo’s outlook is also optimistic when it comes to unit shipments, bucking the trend of other analysts who have recently revised their forecasts downward.

Kuo emphasizes, “There has been market concern that supply chain challenges might lead to further reductions in iPhone 15 shipments (an estimate of 80 million units compared to conservative projections of 70–80 million units), particularly with regards to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its potential delay.”

However, Kuo asserts that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will indeed commence mass shipments during the current week, and Apple is concurrently increasing shipments of previous iPhone models.

Just last week, a significant equity analyst note indicated a potential three to four-week delay for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in comparison to other models.

Analysts like Jeff Pu and Mizuho, both of whome have tempered their iPhone 15 unit shipment forecasts. Pu’s estimates went from 83 million units to 77 million, while Mizuho scaled down its production projection from 84 million to 73 million units.

In contrast, Kuo remains steadfast in his expectation of 80 million iPhone 15 units being shipped, and he anticipates a grand total of 250 million iPhone shipments throughout 2024. Kuo even suggests that Apple could outpace Samsung in terms of units shipped by the end of 2023.

Kuo explains, “Samsung’s projected smartphone shipments for this year have been revised to 220 million units. Should Apple maintain the iPhone orders for the second half of 2024 as they are, the iPhone shipments are likely to reach 220–225 million units in 2023, surpassing Samsung to become the world’s largest smartphone brand.”

Kuo further envisions Apple maintaining its lead over Samsung in 2024.

Recent reports have also indicated that Apple is making adjustments to the colour options for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models. The traditional gold option is being replaced with a “Titan Gray” colour, featuring the new titanium frame. Meanwhile, the unique Deep Purple colour will make way for a new dark blue alternative.

As anticipation mounts, Apple is anticipated to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup on September 12. The official confirmation of this date is expected sometime between August 29 and September 5.