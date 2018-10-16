Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 16 October, 2018 16:29 IST

RBI's data localisation deadline to not change, digital payment firms worried

The RBI guidelines say that all digital payment firms must store data locally for their businesses.

With the government on 15 October saying it will not relax the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 15 October deadline for data localisation, the road ahead has become tough for global digital payment providers who have sought more time to comply with the guidelines.

The RBI guidelines say that all digital payment firms like Google Pay, WhatsApp and others must store data locally for their businesses. The deadline to comply with the norms ended on Monday.

In a statement, WhatsApp said that in India, almost 1 million people are testing WhatsApp payments to send money to each other in a simple and secure way.

"In response to India's payments data circular, we've built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India," a WhatsApp spokesperson told IANS.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"WhatsApp payment is useful for people in their daily lives and we hope to expand the feature to all of India soon so we can contribute to the country's financial inclusion goals," the spokesperson added, without mentioning if the Facebook-owned company has finally submitted a compliance report sought by the RBI.

With over 200 million users, India is the largest market for WhatsApp.

Google Pay has reportedly asked the government for more time on this.

In September, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai wrote to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, advocating free flow of data across borders as such a step will encourage global companies to contribute to India's digital economy.

Pichai said that the free flow of data across borders would also benefit Indian start-ups looking to expand globally.

"Free flow of data across borders - with a focus on user privacy and security - will encourage start-ups to innovate and expand globally and encourage global companies to contribute to India's digital economy," Pichai wrote.

"The Google team in India will be in touch with your office to follow up on some of the specific topics we discussed during our meeting," said Pichai, thanking Prasad for his visit in August to Google's Mountain View campus in the US.

On Monday, sources said the government is not in favour of extending the deadline for RBI's data localisation plan. "The government is also not in favour of the data-mirroring idea," they added.

According to India's largest digital payment provider Paytm, all payments data of the Indian users must be processed and stored only within the country and must not be allowed to go out of the country, not even for processing.

"We have complied with this mandate since day one and have welcomed this initiative right from the beginning," a Paytm spokesperson told IANS.

"It is important that we do not become mere Internet colonies for global companies and make every organisation accountable towards the security and privacy of data of our fellow countrymen," the spokesperson added.

This is a key matter of national interest, said Paytm, adding that we must discourage inappropriate use and transfer of data.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

also see

data localisation

RBI sticking with 15 October date to force payments firms to store data locally

Oct 11, 2018

data localisation

WhatsApp builds system to store payments-related data in India abiding by RBI norms

Oct 09, 2018

data localisation

RBI sticks to 15 October deadline for companies to comply with data localisation

Oct 15, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp agrees on local data storage, as opportunities are bigger than obstacles

Oct 10, 2018

data localisation

Govt and RBI not in favour of extending 15 October data localisation deadline

Oct 15, 2018

data localisation

US senators urge India to soften data localisation stance citing impact on business

Oct 14, 2018

science

Biopolymers

Self-growing polymer captures carbon dioxide and strengthens, repairs itself

Oct 16, 2018

Einstein Prize

Einstein Prize-winning Indo-American Professor Abhay Ashtekar talks gravity, physics

Oct 16, 2018

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018

Astrophysics

Massive planets orbiting young star could reveal how 'hot Jupiters' and systems form

Oct 16, 2018