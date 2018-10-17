Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 17 October, 2018 07:40 IST

RBI lays down guidelines to allow seamless payments among various mobile wallets

Digital wallets can now use a state-backed payments network that makes peer-to-peer payments instant.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday laid out guidelines that would allow for seamless payments between different mobile wallets, in a move that could further boost the use of digital payments in the country.

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RC1762284C00

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2017.

Mobile wallets such as the one run by SoftBank and Alibaba-backed Paytm have become popular in India after a ban on high-value currency in late 2016 pushed people to pay digitally. Mobile wallets currently do not allow users to send or receive money from a wallet run by another firm.

Digital wallet companies, if they so desire, can now use a state-backed payments network that makes peer-to-peer payments instant, to make wallets inter-operable, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

“It’s going to increase the growth rate of digital payments in India even faster and, of course, create more business opportunities,” said Upasna Taku, co-Founder of fintech firm MobiKwik, which operates a wallet.

Digital payments in India are projected to grow five-fold to about $1 trillion by 2023, according to Credit Suisse.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

also see

NewsTracker

Paytm Mall sees 3X jump in transactions during festive sale; mobiles, laptops, groceries drive growth

Oct 13, 2018

MobiKwik

MobiKwik announces acquisition of mutual fund investment platform Clearfunds

Oct 11, 2018

Grab

Microsoft to collaborate with ride-hailing firm Grab on big data and AI projects

Oct 10, 2018

self-driving car

Toyota and SoftBank partner to develop self-driving car services by 2020

Oct 05, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp agrees on local data storage, as opportunities are bigger than obstacles

Oct 10, 2018

Paytm

Paytm Mall sees a three-fold jump in transactions during festive season

Oct 13, 2018

science

Halloween Comet

'Dead' comet resembling a skull to fly past Earth on 11 Nov, days after Halloween

Oct 16, 2018

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What it'll take to avert an impending global warming fiasco

Oct 16, 2018

Biopolymers

Self-growing polymer captures carbon dioxide and strengthens, repairs itself

Oct 16, 2018

Einstein Prize

Einstein Prize-winning Indo-American Professor Abhay Ashtekar talks gravity, physics

Oct 16, 2018