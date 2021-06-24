FP Trending

After introducing the Tip Jar feature last month, Twitter has now added another payment provider Razorpay, an Indian payment gateway. The Tip Jar feature can be used to send and receive cash payments. Currently, the feature can only be added to the profiles belonging to nonprofits, creators, experts, and journalists mention the press release. The latest feature is available in languages including Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Hindi Gujarati, and Marathi. Twitter plans to add other Indian languages soon to the Tip Jar feature.

When people belonging to any of the aforementioned categories activate the Tip Jar feature then an icon appears next to the ‘Follow’ button on the profile in iOS and Android phones. However, the Tip Jar feature is accessible in Twitter spaces for Android users. Earlier, payment providers including Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, Patreon, and Bandcamp were added to the Tip Jar feature and now Razorpay has become a new addition to this list.

An important aspect of this feature is that Twitter does not take any cut in the contribution.

Those who want to support an individual can click on the Tip Jar icon on the Twitter profile of the person to who you want to give cash support to. After this, the donator can select the payment service they prefer. They will be redirected to the app of the payment provider where they can make the contribution through debit/credit cards, UPI, e-wallets, or internet banking.

By using Tip Jar, Twitter users will be able to show their support for several causes. It is going to help creators in monetising their work. The addition of Razorpay will make the process of receiving financial assistance easier for them.

Currently, Ticketed Spaces and Super Follow features have also been made available in the US for some users wherein they will try to monetise their work.