A total number of 121.46 crore 12-digit unique identification number Aadhaar has been generated till 16 June 2018, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on 18 June.

The Minister revealed these figures while giving a presentation of his ministry's achievement in the last four years.

Prasad said the growth in mobile phone manufacturing had increased substantially in India. There were around 120 mobile phones and accessories manufacturing units in India as of 2017-18. Total handsets manufactured every year was 22.5 crore with a value of Rs 1.32 lakh crore during the same period.

While talking about Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app, the Minister said the app had seen over 64 lakh downloads so far.

UMANG is government's all-in-one single unified multi-channel, multi-platform and multi-service freeware mobile app for accessing over thousand central and state government services in multiple Indian languages over Android, iOS, Windows.

The Minister said even the use of DigiLocker has also gone up substantially. In 2017-18, 1.17 crore registered users have uploaded 1.52 crore documents.