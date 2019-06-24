tech2 News Staff

The Raspberry Pi Foundation have announced its latest product, Raspberry Pi 4 Model B which happens to be a tiny computer-on-a-board design but with what the company calls ground-breaking" boosts to performance. The base model of the device with 1 GB RAM will cost $35 and it will go up to $55 for the flagship 4 GB RAM variant.

The Raspberry Pi 4 Model B contains 1.5 GHz quad-core Broadcom processor with H.265 decoding for handling all the heavy duty tasks. It is backed by 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, both of which combined enables the Pi 4 to churn out 4K video at 60 fps. The Raspberry Pi Foundation has said that it can compete even with "entry-level" x86 PCs.

As far as connectivity options go, the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B offers two micro-HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11ac and gigabit Ethernet.

Those who are unaware Raspberry Pi is a low cost, credit-card sized computer that plugs into a computer monitor or TV, and uses a standard keyboard and mouse. It is basically like carrying a very portable motherboard around with you.