Reuters

(Reuters) - Travelex's UK website is now back online, the currency service provider said in an update https://www.travelex.com/customer-update, enabling customers to order travel money cash for store collection or home delivery, almost a month after a crippling ransomware attack.

However, not all of its services were up and running on the website, the company, owned by payments firm Finablr Plc, said in the update https://www.travelex.com/customer-update dated Thursday.

The cyber attack had forced the company to take all its systems offline, causing chaos for New Year holidaymakers and business travellers seeking online currency services.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

