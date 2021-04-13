Tuesday, April 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Ramadan 2021: Wishes and messages to share with friends and mark start of holy month

Ramadan is going to be observed in India starting Wednesday, 14 April 2021.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2021 11:58:23 IST

The holy month of Ramadan is going to be observed in India starting Wednesday, 14 April 2021. However, in Kerala, the festival started 13 April. In this holy month, which is also called Ramzan in India, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. During the fast, they do not drink or eat, and strictly refrain from indulging in any immoral acts. With the month of Ramadan 2021 beginning, here are some wishes and messages people can share with each other on this pious occasion.

Ramadan 2021: Wishes and messages to share with friends and mark start of holy month

The month of Ramadan sees Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Image: Mohamed Hassan via Pixabay

Ramadan 2021 wishes and messages

May the crescent-shaped moon of Ramadan 2021 brighten your path towards enlightenment! Ramadan Kareem!

May Allah accept your prayers and rozas this Ramzan! Wish you a very Happy Ramzan 2021!

May Allah protect you from all sins and bring you peace, joy, and hope. Ramzan 2021 Mubarak!

This Ramadan, remember the poor and the needy. May Allah bless us to be compassionate and kind. Happy Ramadan 2021!

Ramadan is the month to seek forgiveness for our sins. May Allah accept our prayers and pardon our wrongdoings.

May the blessed month of Ramadan bring you peace and prosperity. May your prayers be answered. Ramadan Kareem!

Wishing you a very happy Ramadan 2021! As we fast during this holy month, may our souls become full of gratitude and respect!

May you and your family find happiness and joy in Ramadan 2021! Ramadan Mubarak to you all!

May all your wishes get fulfilled this Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!

This Ramzan, may Allah ease your hardships and shower you with blessings. Wish you a happy Ramadan 2021!

Here’s wishing we all spend this sacred month praying to the Almighty. May Allah bless everyone. Ramadan Kareem!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Ramadan 2021: Holy month starts from 14 April; significance of fasting in Islamic tradition

Apr 12, 2021
Ramadan 2021: Holy month starts from 14 April; significance of fasting in Islamic tradition

science

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Nuclear Waste Disposal

Wastewater from Fukushima reactor to be released into the ocean, Japan authorities says

Apr 13, 2021
Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Telemedicine

Smartphone-based tool MFine Pulse can monitor blood oxygen using just a finger and a flash

Apr 12, 2021
IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Environment

IMF, World Bank roll out debt relief plans for low-income nations in green investments push

Apr 12, 2021
Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021