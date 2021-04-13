FP Trending

The holy month of Ramadan is going to be observed in India starting Wednesday, 14 April 2021. However, in Kerala, the festival started 13 April. In this holy month, which is also called Ramzan in India, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk. During the fast, they do not drink or eat, and strictly refrain from indulging in any immoral acts. With the month of Ramadan 2021 beginning, here are some wishes and messages people can share with each other on this pious occasion.

Ramadan 2021 wishes and messages

May the crescent-shaped moon of Ramadan 2021 brighten your path towards enlightenment! Ramadan Kareem!

May Allah accept your prayers and rozas this Ramzan! Wish you a very Happy Ramzan 2021!

May Allah protect you from all sins and bring you peace, joy, and hope. Ramzan 2021 Mubarak!

This Ramadan, remember the poor and the needy. May Allah bless us to be compassionate and kind. Happy Ramadan 2021!

Ramadan is the month to seek forgiveness for our sins. May Allah accept our prayers and pardon our wrongdoings.

May the blessed month of Ramadan bring you peace and prosperity. May your prayers be answered. Ramadan Kareem!

Wishing you a very happy Ramadan 2021! As we fast during this holy month, may our souls become full of gratitude and respect!

May you and your family find happiness and joy in Ramadan 2021! Ramadan Mubarak to you all!

May all your wishes get fulfilled this Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers. Ramadan Mubarak to you and your family!

This Ramzan, may Allah ease your hardships and shower you with blessings. Wish you a happy Ramadan 2021!

Here’s wishing we all spend this sacred month praying to the Almighty. May Allah bless everyone. Ramadan Kareem!