Ram Navami 2020: Here is how you can share and download themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download third-party apps from Play Store and share Ram Navami-themed WhatsApp stickers.


tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2020 11:19:39 IST

Ram Navami is celebrated to mark the birthday of India God Lord Ram, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. People celebrate it by distributing halwa, poori among the needy and seeking blessings. However, this time, the Coronavirus lockdown has restricted everyone indoors, cutting down the festivities as well. But that can't stop you from sharing your wishes with loved ones, and Ram Navami-themed WhatsApp stickers is one convenient way to do that.

How to download and share WhatsApp stickers

The process is quite simple: Go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Ram Navami" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Ram Navami 2020: Here is how you can share and download themed WhatsApp stickers

WhatsApp Ram Navami sticker. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Ram Navami Stickers For Whatsapp 2020Ram Navami Stickers For Whatsapp and RAM NAVAMI WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store.

