Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers: How you can get more Rakhi-themed stickers

Here is how you can download and send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp stickers from your phone.


tech2 News StaffAug 14, 2019 11:10:16 IST

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 15 August, and you must have so many things to look forward to, especially the playful wheedling for gifts and sweets. And if your bro or sis isn't nearby, you're left with tools like WhatsApp. While a long-distance Rakhi experience isn't exactly the best, here are some stickers to make things a little more wholesome and personal.

Image: Pixabay.

You can actually download these stickers from a third-party app. To get these stickers, tap on the emoticon option and then choose sticker option, once you open the WhatsApp chatbox of the preferred recipient, and then click on the "+". Scroll down and once you reach the bottom, tap on "Get more stickers". This will lead you to the Play Store where you can search the stickers that you are looking for using keywords like 'Raksha Bandhan stickers for WhatsApp', and then choose from the list of apps that appears on the screen. You can just install these apps and then once it is done, open it and press "+" or "Add to WhatsApp" for the category of stickers that you like and it will be added to your WhatsApp stickers.

Some apps that you can opt for are Raksha Bandhan Stickers, Raksha Bandhan Sticker for - Whatsapp and Raksha Bandhan Stickers 2019

Now you can use these stickers to send them to your loved ones. You do not have to repeat this process for every time you send them to a WhatsApp user.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


