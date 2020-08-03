tech2 News Staff

In the times of the Coronavirus pandemic, Raksha Bandhan is not the same for many of us. Locked down where ever we were in March, there are high chances you are sitting miles away from your siblings and cousins. However, since we the only option now is to get used to the 'new normal', virtual greeting is the way to go! I mean, that is how we are surviving from the past few months right? And one thoughtful and simple way to share these greetings is via Rakhi-themed WhatsApp stickers.

All you have to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Rakshabandhan" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Raksha Bandhan Stickers, Raksha Bandhan Sticker for - Whatsapp and Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) Stickers and Quote and so on.