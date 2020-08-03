Monday, August 03, 2020Back to
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Here is how to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download Rakhi-themed stickers apps from PlayStore and share it with your siblings.


tech2 News StaffAug 03, 2020 10:07:16 IST

In the times of the Coronavirus pandemic, Raksha Bandhan is not the same for many of us. Locked down where ever we were in March, there are high chances you are sitting miles away from your siblings and cousins. However, since we the only option now is to get used to the 'new normal', virtual greeting is the way to go! I mean, that is how we are surviving from the past few months right? And one thoughtful and simple way to share these greetings is via Rakhi-themed WhatsApp stickers.

Image: Pixabay

All you have to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Rakshabandhan" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

You can choose to download apps like Raksha Bandhan Stickers, Raksha Bandhan Sticker for - Whatsapp and Raksha Bandhan (Rakhi) Stickers and Quote and so on.

