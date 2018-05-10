US-based semiconductor and telecommunications equipment maker Qualcomm Incorporated on Thursday announced the appointment of Rajen Vagadia as the Country Manager of Qualcomm India.

With the new designation, Vagadia will report directly to Jim Cathey, Senior Vice President and President of Asia Pacific and India.

"Rajen has been instrumental in contributing to this growth and I am confident as a Country Manager, he will charter a new path that will help the Qualcomm establish itself as a leader in mobile, Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G," Cathey said in a statement.

Larry Paulson, Vice President and President, Qualcomm India, who has been managing Qualcomm India operations from 2016 will help Vagadia with the transition.

Vagadia has played an important role in the LTE growth in India, Qualcomm said.

He has experience in business development of IoT across the different verticals covering smart cities, healthcare, automotive, wearables, home automation and industrial automation.