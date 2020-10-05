tech2 News Staff

The Ministry of Electronics & IT is hosting a global virtual summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020 – starting today. The virtual event will kick off at 7 pm IST today, 5 October, and will go on till 9 October. The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via a virtual address. The RAISE 2020 summit aims to highlight India’s vision and the potential roadmap of using AI. In attendance of the event, will also be Minister of Electronics & IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, CEO Niti Aayog Amitabh Kant, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, NASSCOM president Devjani Ghosh, among several others.

In June this year, the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence was announced. The international initiative was created by 15 countries that include India, France, Canada, Australia, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovenia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The initiative essentially seeks to guide responsible development and use of AI in a spirit of respect for human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth.

"The summit would be a global meeting of minds to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social empowerment, inclusion, and transformation in key areas like Healthcare, Agriculture, Education and Smart Mobility amongst other sectors," according to the RAISE 2020 website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address will be live at 7 pm IST today.

Looking forward to address The Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) Virtual Summit at 7 PM this evening. This Summit brings together tech leaders from across the world to discuss aspects relating to AI. Do watch! #Raise2020

In the RAISE 2020 virtual summit, over 38,700 stakeholders from the academia, the research industry as well as government representatives from 125 countries have registered to participate.

