Tuesday, October 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

RAISE 2020: Must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence, says Modi

At the RAISE 2020, PM Narendra Modi says that the algorithm transparency is key to establishing trust in AI.


Press Trust of IndiaOct 06, 2020 09:33:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed on responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and protecting the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors. Speaking at the Raise 2020 conference, he said AI has a big role to play in sectors like agriculture, creating next-generation urban infrastructure and making disaster management systems stronger. "It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors," he said.

Modi said India has experienced that technology has improved transparency and service delivery. "The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet." "We want India to become a global hub for AI. Many Indians are already working on this. I hope many more do so in the times to come," he said.

RAISE 2020: Must protect world against weaponisation of artificial intelligence, says Modi

Image: RAISE 2020

The Prime Minister said India has recently adopted the National Education Policy 2020 which focuses on technology-based learning and skilling as a major part of education.

E-courses will also be developed in various regional languages and dialects, he said.

A National Educational Technology Forum is being formed to create an e-education unit to boost the digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity, he said.

"We launched 'Responsible AI for Youth' program this year in April. Under this programme, more than 11,000 students from schools completed the basic course. They are now building their AI projects," he said. "While we discuss AI, let also have no doubts that human creativity and human emotions continue to be our greatest strength. They are our unique advantage over machines," Modi added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

RAISE 2020

RAISE 2020: Prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the global virtual AI summit

Oct 05, 2020
RAISE 2020: Prime minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the global virtual AI summit
On Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday, from politicos to celebs, wishes pour in for India's 14th president

NewsTracker

On Ram Nath Kovind's 75th birthday, from politicos to celebs, wishes pour in for India's 14th president

Oct 01, 2020
Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Narendra Modi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Deshmukh wish the singer

Lata Mangeshkar turns 91: Narendra Modi, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Deshmukh wish the singer

Sep 28, 2020
Latest India-China joint statement suggests New Delhi is misreading Beijing's gameplan, playing into its hands

InMyOpinion

Latest India-China joint statement suggests New Delhi is misreading Beijing's gameplan, playing into its hands

Sep 24, 2020
Modi at UNGA Updates: How long will India be kept away from decision-making bodies at UN, asks PM?

NewsTracker

Modi at UNGA Updates: How long will India be kept away from decision-making bodies at UN, asks PM?

Sep 26, 2020
Hathras gangrape case: Narendra Modi calls for strict action; Yogi Adityanath sets up SIT

Hathras gangrape case: Narendra Modi calls for strict action; Yogi Adityanath sets up SIT

Sep 30, 2020

science

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020
Climate change reference curve spanning 66 mn years made using ocean sediments

Climate Change

Climate change reference curve spanning 66 mn years made using ocean sediments

Oct 01, 2020
Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Oct 01, 2020