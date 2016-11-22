tech2 News Staff

The Railway Recruitment Control Board at Ajmer has launched a brand new web site. The domain has now shifted from .org to an official .gov.in address. The web site is designed in HTML5 and CSS, and is an improvement over the previous version. The new web site is also more mobile friendly.

The web site is meant for streamlining the hiring process for the Indian Railways at Ajmer. The web site hosts information on the recruitment process, tips for candidates, mock tests, guidelines and requirements. The results are also announced on the site. The board has jurisdiction over North Western and West Central Railway Zones. There is a section for employees, and users can file RTI applications through the site itself. The new site is available at http://rrbajmer.gov.in.

There are 20 recruitment boards in cities across the nation, and all of them are hosted on various domains, ranging from .nic.in, .gov.in, to .org domains with private hosting. The email services provided to these boards include, Yahoo!, Sify, Gmail and Hotmail, apart from official .nic.in email ids from the government. The older web site and url has been shut down and is no longer available.