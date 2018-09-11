Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 11 September, 2018 19:17 IST

Qualcomm's new processor for next-gen smartwatches to extend battery life and more

Qualcomm's Snapdragon "Wear 3100" (SDW3011), the chipset offers the utility of an analogue watch.

Global chipset-maker Qualcomm has launched a new processor for next-generation smartwatches, with extended battery life, ultra-low power system architecture and enhanced the always-on display.

Reuters.

The announcement was made at an event where the company also announced its first "SDW3100" customers — Fossil Group, Louis Vuitton, and Montblanc.

Called the Snapdragon "Wear 3100" (SDW3011), the chipset offers the "utility of an analogue watch with the flexibility of a smartwatch."

"The 'SDW3100' architecture is designed to combine the beauty of a fashion watch with the power of a smartwatch, the battery life of a sports watch with the richness of a smartwatch, and the utility of an analog watch with the flexibility of a smartwatch — so consumers enjoy the best of all worlds," the company wrote in a blog post late on Monday.

"By using a hierarchical approach with the high performance A7 processors, the highly efficient integrated digital signal processor (DSP) and the new ultra-low-power co-processor, we look to fundamentally look to re-imagine the smartwatch experience while supporting extended battery life," the firm added.

The chip-maker has adopted a number of low-power techniques to support extended battery life in areas such as GPS, clock updates, sensors processing, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth voice queries and MP3 playback.

Smartwatches with the new chipset are expected to begin rolling out in the fourth quarter of this year, the company added.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


