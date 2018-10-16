Tuesday, October 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 October, 2018 19:51 IST

Qualcomm's latest Wi-Fi chips are fast enough replace all your data cables

The chips also support Wi-Fi sensing, which means they could be used for room and gesture mapping.

Qualcomm today announced the first wireless chips that could replace all cables in your life. Unveiled as part of the “60 GHz Wi-Fi Portfolio”, these chips offer speeds in excess of 10 Gbps and negligible latencies. In other words, this is a Wi-Fi standard that could rival USB 3.1 for performance.

Part of the Wi-Fi 802.11 ay or WiGig spec, this new standard uses the 60 GHz band, which is way above the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz band that are used for regular Wi-Fi connectivity. The astute observers among you must have already noted that if 5 GHz struggles to penetrate walls, how badly will 60 GHz struggle? How badly? Let’s just say that it only works within line-of-sight.

The use of the 60 GHz band does mean that its applications in the real world will be limited to niche scenarios for now. Applications like wireless VR, untethered in-home streaming, mobile streaming and the like will certainly benefit from this tech. Even tasks such as transferring data to and from a computer or between devices will benefit from these features.

It’s not just speed that the chips are promising, however. Qualcomm says that the chips support Wi-Fi sensing, which means they could be used for room-mapping, facial recognition, gesture recognition and so on.

While these niche use-cases for WiGig are exciting, the latest WI-Fi standard being worked on is Wi-Fi 6, which will succeed 2014’s 802.11 ac standard. The new naming convention will make it easier for regular folk to figure out whether their devices are getting an older or newer standard. I doubt many of us would be able to explain why Wi-Fi 802.11a is faster than Wi-Fi 802.11b but slower than Wi-Fi 802.11g. Now, the standards will simply be renamed to Wi-FI 4, 5, 6 and so on.

Qualcomm's new 60 GHz Wi-Fi chips include the QCA6438 and QCA6428 for fixed wireless access and QCA6421 and QCA6431 for mobile applications.

A hacker trying to intercept Wi-Fi signals. Reuters.

A hacker trying to intercept Wi-Fi signals. Reuters.

tags


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

also see

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi Alliance to simplify naming standards; Wi-Fi 6 to be out in 2019

Oct 03, 2018

Realme 2 Pro sale

Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 to go on sale for the first time today on Flipkart

Oct 11, 2018

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to feature 8-core design with dedicated NPU

Oct 11, 2018

Qualcomm

US chipmaker Qualcomm to set up a Rs 3,000 crore campus in Hyderabad in 2019

Oct 07, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T spotted on Geekbench with Android Pie 9.0, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 845

Oct 14, 2018

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

Oct 07, 2018

science

Climate Change

IPCC Report Analysis: What it'll take to avert an impending global warming fiasco

Oct 16, 2018

Biopolymers

Self-growing polymer captures carbon dioxide and strengthens, repairs itself

Oct 16, 2018

Einstein Prize

Einstein Prize-winning Indo-American Professor Abhay Ashtekar talks gravity, physics

Oct 16, 2018

Chandra Observatory

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory back in action after glitchy gyroscope woes

Oct 16, 2018