tech2 News Staff 02 September, 2018 19:01 IST

Qualcomm's aptX adaptive codec to give high-res sound in music, games and movies

Qualcomm says that the codec is backwards compatible with aptX and aptX HD.

While Apple had officially started the trend of dropping the headphone jack on its devices, it would seem that the Qualcomm is keen that the trend becomes absolute in all smartphones. The chipset maker has announced today a new codec called aptX Adaptive for improved audio for wireless devices.

Qualcomm aptX Adaptive.

As per Qualcomm, there has been an apparent increase in the demand for hi-res wireless audio. With many popular smartphone makers such as Google, Huawei and more dropping headphone jacks from their phones, it would make sense for Qualcomm to make a codec that supports lossless wireless music playback.

Qualcomm's had already got something in those lines with its aptX feature. However, while aptX will only give high-res audio while playing music, aptX adaptive automatically adjusts and “provides optimum audio quality” based on content. This means you will receive the best quality music wirelessly irrespective of you playing music, games, or videos.

Qualcomm says that the codec is backwards compatible with aptX and aptX HD, and also has a compression ratio of between 5:1 – 10:1, while supporting 24-bit 48kHZ audio formats.

This codec will be available on the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 850/ 855 chipset platform that will be powering flagship devices from next year.

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


