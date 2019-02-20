Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm urges US regulators to revert ban on import of some iPhones

Qualcomm seeking ban in hopes of dealing Apple a blow before the two begin a major trial in mid-April

Reuters Feb 20, 2019 19:27:31 IST

Qualcomm Inc is urging U.S. trade regulators to reverse a judge’s ruling and ban the import of some Apple Inc iPhones in a long-running patent fight between the two companies.

FILE PHOTO - A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego

Qualcomm is seeking the ban in hopes of dealing Apple a blow before the two begin a major trial in mid-April in San Diego over Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices. Qualcomm has sought to apply pressure to Apple with smaller legal challenges ahead of that trial and has won partial iPhone sales bans in China and Germany against Apple, forcing the iPhone maker to ship only phones with Qualcomm chips to some markets.

Any possible ban on iPhone imports to the United States could be short-lived because Apple last week for the first time disclosed that it has found a software fix to avoid infringing on one of Qualcomm’s patents. Apple asked regulators to give it as much as six months to prove that the fix works.

Qualcomm brought a case against Apple at the U.S International Trade Commission in 2017 alleging that some iPhones violated Qualcomm patents to help smartphones run well without draining their batteries. Qualcomm asked for an import ban on some older iPhone models containing Intel Corp chips.

In September, Thomas Pender, an administrative law judge at the ITC, found that Apple violated one of the patents in the case but declined to issue a ban. Pender reasoned that imposing a ban on Intel-chipped iPhones would hand Qualcomm an effective monopoly on the U.S. market for modem chips, which connect smartphones to wireless data networks.

Pender’s ruling said that preserving competition in the modem chip market was in the public interest as speedier 5G networks come online in the next few years.

Cases where the ITC finds patent violations but does not ban the import of products are rare. In December, the full ITC said it would review Pender’s decision and decide whether to uphold or reverse it by late March.

In filings that became public late last week ahead of the full commission’s decision, Apple for the first time said that it had developed a software fix to avoid running afoul of Qualcomm’s patent. Apple said it did not discover the fix until after the trial and that it implemented the new software “last fall.”

But Apple said that it would need six months to verify that the fix will satisfy regulators and to sell its existing inventory. Apple asked the full commission to delay any possible import ban by that long if the commission reverses the judge’s decisions.

In a filing late on Friday, Qualcomm argued that Apple’s disclosure of a fix undermined the reasoning in Pender’s decision and that the Intel-chipped phones should be banned while Apple deploys its fix.

“Pender recommended against a remedy on the assumption that the (Qualcomm) patent would preclude Apple from using Intel as a supplier for many years and that no redesign was feasible,” Qualcomm wrote. “Apple now admits—more than seven months after the hearing—that the alleged harm is entirely avoidable.”

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

iPhone

Apple to resume selling of older iPhone models in Germany with Qualcomm chips

Feb 15, 2019

iPhone

Apple 2019 iPhones will continue to choose Lightning ports over USB Type C: Report

Feb 13, 2019

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR reportedly selling at a discount offline, pricing starts at Rs 70,500

Feb 10, 2019

Apple

TSMC to be sole manufacturer of Apple's A13 chip, new AirPods to debut this summer

Feb 11, 2019

Apple

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts to leave the company in April after five years

Feb 06, 2019

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 will reportedly come with iPhone-like dual-SIM support

Feb 14, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019