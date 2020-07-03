Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
Qualcomm teams up with Flipkart on premium wireless audio devices like neckbands, earbuds for Indian consumers

According to Qualcomm, the devices come with the company's noise cancellation technology.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 18:06:36 IST

Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., or QTIL, has collaborated with India's e-commerce company Flipkart for their maiden range of wireless audio devices for India under the HRX brand.

Qualcomm powered products that form a part of the new HRX audio collection include - True Wireless Earbuds – HRX X-Drops 9G, Neckband 1 ― HRX Wave 7R, and Neckband 2 ― HRX X-wave 14 R.

Qualcomm's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Image: Reuters.

True Wireless Earbuds – HRX X-Drops 9G: Price and specifications

Powered by the Qcc3020 Bluetooth Audio Soc, the HRX X-Drops 9G supports Qualcomm TrueWireless stereo technology.

The earbuds are waterproof with IPX7 rating and offer a snug fit.

The wearable is available in two colours ― Cosmic Black and Galaxy Blue and is priced at Rs 2,999 in India.

The device comes with a mic and has wireless range of 10 meters. It has a battery capacity of 100 mAh. The wearable has a battery life of 27 hours with a charging time of two hours.

Neckband 1 – HRX Wave 7R: Price and specifications

Based on the QCC3003 Bluetooth Audio SoC, HRX Wave 7R neckband is designed comes with features like button activated voice assistant. The device is available in two colours – Mars Red and Mystic Black and is priced at Rs 1,499.

It comes with a mic and has a battery capacity of 100 mAh. The charging time is 2 hours, while the playtime is 8 hours.

The device is sweat proof and water-resistant.

Neckband 2 – HRX X-Wave 14R: Price and specifications

Based on the QCC3005 Bluetooth Audio SoC, this neckband comes with a dedicated Bass Boost Mode. It supports a button activated voice assistant.

The wearable is in three colours – Space Gold, Supernova Blue and Comet Red. It is priced at Rs 1,799.

According to Qualcomm, the devices come with the company's noise cancellation technology, support a superior voice call experience through noise and echo suppression.

Commenting on the collaboration, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. Uday Dodla said, "Indian users are huge consumers of content, in both voice and music. Coupled with increasingly mobile and active lifestyles, the need for more affordable and reliable wireless audio offerings is rapidly growing."

