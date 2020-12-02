Wednesday, December 02, 2020Back to
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset will power Realme's next flagship smartphone

Realme's next flagship might run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and will offer 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.


tech2 News StaffDec 02, 2020 11:48:10 IST

At the annual Snapdragon Summit 2020, Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset – Snapdragon 888. The chipset succeeds Snapdragon 865 SoC. Just after the launch, Realme also announced that it will soon launch a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 processor. This flagship smartphone, codenamed "Race", will come with 5G connectivity. According to Realme, the new chipset will offer a smooth 5G experience in addition to better gaming, video and communication capabilities.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset

Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme & CEO, Realme India and Europe said in a statement, “This is a milestone both for Realme and our users. Realme is working towards being a democratiser of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021.”

As per a report by GSMArena, the said Realme smartphone will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and will offer 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The report also reveals that it might feature a quad rear camera setup placed inside of an "Oreo" style bump.

