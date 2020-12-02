tech2 News Staff

At the annual Snapdragon Summit 2020, Qualcomm announced its new flagship chipset – Snapdragon 888. The chipset succeeds Snapdragon 865 SoC. Just after the launch, Realme also announced that it will soon launch a new smartphone powered by Snapdragon 888 processor. This flagship smartphone, codenamed "Race", will come with 5G connectivity. According to Realme, the new chipset will offer a smooth 5G experience in addition to better gaming, video and communication capabilities.

realme Race will be one of the first flagships powered by the new Qualcomm #Snapdragon888 #5G Mobile Platform. We'll see you at the #realmeRace finish line! pic.twitter.com/iHKMnba5pC — realme Europe (@realmeeurope) December 1, 2020

Madhav Sheth, VP, Realme & CEO, Realme India and Europe said in a statement, “This is a milestone both for Realme and our users. Realme is working towards being a democratiser of next-gen 5G technology unlocking the potential of 5G to deliver exciting new experiences for consumers globally. We are proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. With this milestone, we reaffirm our commitment to bring more 5G devices in India in 2021.”

As per a report by GSMArena, the said Realme smartphone will run on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and will offer 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The report also reveals that it might feature a quad rear camera setup placed inside of an "Oreo" style bump.