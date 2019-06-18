Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to sport LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.0, will come in 2 variants: Report

Samsung Galaxy S11 is expected to be the first smartphone to be released with the new Snapdragon 865 SoC.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 08:26:53 IST

Like every year, by the end of 2019, Qualcomm is expected to announce its chipsets for the 2020 flagship smartphones. While there are still a lot of days ahead of us for the chipset to go official, some details about it have been shared by popular tipster Roland Quandt on Twitter.

Per Quandt's tweet, the next generation flagship chipset by Qualcomm will be named Snapdragon 865, with the code name SM8250. Further, the chipset will be released in two variants  — Kona and Huracan.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 to sport LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.0, will come in 2 variants: Report

Representative Image.

Reportedly, both the variants of the purported Snapdragon 865 will support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.0. However, the difference will be that only one of them will be integrated with a 5G modem. Quandt did not reveal which one of the two will come with 5G support.

While we have not heard any confirmation from Qualcomm or Samsung on this yet, but according to speculations, the Galaxy S11 will be the first smartphone to be released with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

This deal may though be likely, considering, Qualcomm has chosen Samsung to make its 2020's flagship chipset instead of TSMC. Samsung foundry for the Snapdragon 865 is expected to commence at the end of 2019. The chipset will be manufactured on the 7 nm ultra-violet (EUV) process. While TSMC used the manufacturing process first in 2018, Qualcomm reportedly believes that Samsung's tech is more advanced than TSMC's.

The last chipsets Samsung made for Qualcomm were the Snapdragon 820 and Snapdragon 835. Qualcomm and Samsung took a year-long hiatus in 2018

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

Samsung

Qualcomm chooses Samsung to make the Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of TSMC

Jun 12, 2019
Qualcomm chooses Samsung to make the Snapdragon 865 chipset instead of TSMC
Fossil Sport smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, WearOS launched at Rs 17,995

Fossil

Fossil Sport smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, WearOS launched at Rs 17,995

Jun 04, 2019
Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Huawei

Huawei ban: Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chipmaker company SiFive

Jun 11, 2019
Samsung Galaxy M40 with Snapdragon 675, triple-cameras launched at Rs 19,990

Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 with Snapdragon 675, triple-cameras launched at Rs 19,990

Jun 11, 2019
Major tech companies tell employees to not use Huawei technology after US blacklisting

Huawei

Major tech companies tell employees to not use Huawei technology after US blacklisting

Jun 10, 2019
Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold could finally get an official release date somewhere in July

Jun 09, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019