Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 10 July, 2018 14:44 IST

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 supports face unlock for multiple faces: Report

OEMs can take advantage of the Snapdragon 845 and roll out support for multiple faces soon.

As unlocking mobile phones by simply looking at them is gaining popularity, people want more. The demand for multiple faces to be able to unlock a phone is increasing and Qualcomm has come to the rescue. The chipmaker will finally be offering the support for multiple faces saved at a time with smartphones using the Snapdragon 845 chip.

According to a report by Beebom, Snapdragon 845 chipsets have AI-powered face unlock technology which lets you add multiple faces. This means that you will be able to add more than one face to your device’s face unlock feature and each of them can be named. They all will be able to unlock the device just as quickly and the named of the faced used to unlock it will appear.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

According to the report, when the feature was tested at a Qualcomm booth it worked pretty well. They said that they "added 3 faces to a Galaxy S9 that had the feature enabled and were able to unlock the phone with all of the faces in a snap."

The feature is reportedly created by a Chinese AI startup called SenseTime, and according to Beebom all Qualcomm chipsets launched after the Snapdragon 660 has the support for the new feature.

However, XDADevelopers does not agree and according to them, when they reached out to Qualcomm themselves and they were told that only the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 supports face unlock for multiple faces.

We do not know which smartphone manufacturers have the technology or will roll out the feature in future, however, considering that the Snapdragon 845 has the support, bringing the feature will be a whole lot easier.

