Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 15:38 IST

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 expected to feature 8-core design with dedicated NPU

The 8150 will succeed the Snapdragon 845 SoC and is likely to be unveiled in December.

It’s nearing the end of 2018, and as is now tradition, rumours about Qualcomm’s new flagship mobile chipset have started circulating. The new chip, which will likely power the bulk of next year’s flagship Android devices, is expected to arrive in December. This chip will be the successor to the Snapdragon 845.

According to German site Winfuture.de, the new chip is likely to be dubbed Snapdragon 8150 and not Snapdragon 855. There’s also expected to be a Windows-friendly version of the chip called the SM8180, which will further Qualcomm’s Always-Connected-PC efforts.

The report states that the new chip will continue with the current big.LITTLE architecture which features 4x high-performance cores (gold) and 4x high-efficiency cores (silver). The cores are expected to be based on the ARM Cortex-A55 and Cortex-A76 architectures. As with the Snapdragon 835 and 845 before it, Qualcomm is expected to modify the architecture to suit their overall chipset design.

The size of the Snapdragon 845 ship belies its potential. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The size of the Snapdragon 845 ship belies its potential. Image: tech2/Anirudh Regidi

The speeds of the cores are expected to be 2.6 GHz and 1.7 GHz, which are similar to those on the Snapdragon 845. However, the 8150 is expected to be built on a new 7 nm process, which should result in greater efficiency, lower power consumption, and in effect, better battery life.

Neural processing

While Qualcomm’s earlier models leveraged the onboard Adreno GPU and Hexagon DSP for AI tasks, Winfuture reports that Qualcomm is likely to include a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) this time around.

Android Authority speculates that rather than build its own NPU from scratch, Qualcomm could license ARM’s Project Trillium design.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3 XL gets listed for sale in Hong Kong days before expected launch

Oct 07, 2018

Note 8

You can unlock 4K/60fps video recording on the Exynos-version of Galaxy S8, Note 8

Oct 02, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ to launch today in New York: Here's all we know about the device

Oct 03, 2018

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 fans can buy the smartphone at Rs 29,999 on Amazon starting 10 October

Oct 04, 2018

LG V40 ThinQ launch

LG V40 ThinQ launched with five cameras and a 6.4 inch QHD+ OLED display

Oct 04, 2018

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro launch event: Here's where and when you can watch the event live

Sep 27, 2018

science

Ethanol Biofuel

India's first 2G refinery producing fuel-grade ethanol to be built in Odisha

Oct 11, 2018

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018