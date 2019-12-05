Anirudh Regidi

Alongside its flagship Snapdragon 865 chips, Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 765G mobile platforms. These chips aim to offer a premium mobile experience and bring the benefits of 5G to a larger audience.

The highlight of the platform is the integrated X52 5G modem (vs the X55 on the Snapdragon 865) that offers peak download and upload speeds of 3.7 Gbps and 1.6 Gbps.

The AI engine in the 765 series is also said to be twice as fast as the one in its predecessor.

The camera system isn't as advanced as the one on the 865, but it's still capable of recording 4K HDR video and multi-camera capture that combines images from wide, ultra-wide, and tele cameras.

The CPU and GPU system comprise Kryo 475 CPUs (up to 2.3 GHz) and Andreno 620 graphics. Overall, Qualcomm states that we can expect a 20 percent performance bump over last year's chips.

The Snapdragon 765G is a 765 with gaming-focused optimisations. Graphics performance has been boosted by up to 10 percent over the regular 765, and support for Snapdragon Elite gaming features have been added. These include optimisations for specific games.

Devices with the new chips should arrive in Q1 2020, and Nokia has confirmed that it's working on a 765-based smartphone that brings 5G to consumers at a far more affordable price.

Disclaimer: The correspondent was invited to the Snapdragon Summit at Maui by Qualcomm. All expenses relating to travel and accommodation were taken care of by Qualcomm.

