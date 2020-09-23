Wednesday, September 23, 2020Back to
Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC launched, Xiaomi device to first feature the chipset

Qualcomm has announced that the new Snapdragon 750G chipset powered devices will be available in late 2020.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2020 13:05:23 IST

Qualcomm has announced the successor of 5G-enabled Snapdragon 730G called Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset.

The new processor is designed to offer better gaming and on-device AI experience. It comes with support for mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM.

Snapdragon 750G chipset

Devices powered by this newly launched chipset will also support multi-gigabit connections that offer fast upload and download speeds. Snapdragon 750G comes with Adreno 619 GPU and offers Snapdragon Elite Gaming features that allow smooth and low latency gameplay.

According to Qualcomm, the chipset provides up to 10 percent better graphics rendering as compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G comes with a fifth-gen Qualcomm AI engine and Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU that, as claimed by the company, delivers 20 percent more than the predecessor. It offers better intuitive interactions with smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI-based imaging, and AI-enhanced gaming experiences.

In addition to this, the chipset also comes with an always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub that offers AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression. It enhances the voice-chat gaming experience and voice calls.

Qualcomm has also announced that the new Snapdragon 750G chipset powered devices will be available in late 2020. The first smartphone to get this chipset will be a Xiaomi smartphone.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


