FP Trending

Qualcomm has announced the company's latest entrant in the 6 series SoCs with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678. Qualcomm announced the new SoC through an official blog post, writing that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 is "a follow-on to the Snapdragon 675, to deliver overall performance upgrades, high-speed connections for sophisticated photo and video capture, and immersive entertainment experiences." According to Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Kedar Kondap, Snapdragon 678 comes with advanced mobile capabilities for everyday entertainment at increased speed over reliable connections and long-lasting battery life.

As per the release, the Snapdragon 678 sees the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU core clock speed up to 2.2GHz and Qualcomm Adreno 612 GPU performance increase, which is a significant rise over the Snapdragon 675.

Snapdragon 678 also offers dynamic photography and videography abilities.

The Snapdragon 678 has Qualcomm Spectra 250L ISP, which powers vibrant camera features and allows users to capture images through triple camera photos with up to 48 MP and zero shutter lag. Furthermore, the AI feature allows Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Low-Light Capture, and Laser Autofocus as well as HD 4K video with recording features.

The Snapdragon 678 also brings streaming videos, games and music with increased clarity. The Kryo 460 CPU and Adreno 612 GPU drive allow for faster graphics rendering while the Snapdragon X12 LTE Modem allows for fast upload and download speeds as well as rapid response times.

According to the release, mobile gamers will find extreme customizability as the Snapdragon 678 is optimised for games like unity, Messiah, NeoX and Unreal Engine n4.