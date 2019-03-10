Sunday, March 10, 2019 Back to
Qualcomm seeks $31 million in damages from Apple for violating intellectual property

The figure is based on $1.40 per allegedly infringed iPhone sold from July 2017, as per Qualcomm.

tech2 News Staff Mar 10, 2019 12:08:29 IST

The patent battle between Qualcomm and Apple has taken a new turn as the chipmaker has demanded $31 million as compensation from the iPhone maker for violating its intellectual property.

The patent feud between the two tech giants involves three Qualcomm technology patents which Apple allegedly used without permission on some versions of its iPhones.

A sign on the Qualcomm campus. Reuters

As per a report by CNET, the chipmaker is now demanding $1.40 as damages for each iPhone unit which infringed on its patents. The damages sought by Qualcomm are for the iPhone models sold from July 2017 that contained chips made by Intel.

One of the patents in question allows a phone to quickly connect to the internet once the device is turned on, another is related to the graphics processing and battery life. A third patent allows apps on the phone download data more easily by directing traffic between the app processor and the modem.

While the amount in itself may not be much for a company of Apple's size and stature but as pointed out in the report, a victory for Qualcomm would let the company further its reputation as a mobile components innovator. The victory would also help Qualcomm show the industry how the company's innovations also made its way to iPhones.

The news also arrives right after another report by CNET revealed that Apple's prime witness in the patent battle against Qualcomm and former engineer, Arjuna Siva decided not to appear in court anymore and side with his former employers.

