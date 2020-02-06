Reuters

By Stephen Nellis and Munsif Vengattil

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc raised concerns around the threat to the mobile phone industry's supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak in China, dragging down shares.

On a conference call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said Qualcomm expects "significant uncertainty around the impact from the coronavirus on handset demand and supply chain."

Shares fell 3.3% in after-hours trade.

The San Diego-based chip supplier forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry is easing.

Qualcomm is the world's biggest supplier of "modem" chips that connect mobile phones and other devices to wireless data networks.

