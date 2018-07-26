Thursday, July 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 July, 2018 11:20 IST

Qualcomm reports $1.22 billion net income revenue growth in Q3 of 2018

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.22 billion or 82 cents per share, from $866 million.

Qualcomm Inc reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on 25 July, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smartphone customers including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Xiaomi Corp.

A building on the Qualcomm campus. Image: Reuters

A building on the Qualcomm campus. Image: Reuters

Revenue rose to $5.60 billion in the quarter ended 24 June from $5.37 billion a year earlier. Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.22 billion or 82 cents per share, from $866 million, or 58 cents per share a year earlier.

Samsung recently took the crown for having the maximum market share of 29 percent in Q2 of 2018, while the Apple had a mere one percent market share. Xiaomi on the other hand which reportedly contributed to Qualcomm's revenue growth had a close 28 percent market share.

According to a CNET report, the San Diego-based chipset maker recently announced during its earnings calls with analysts that it would sever ties with Apple and will not supply modems to upcoming iPhones. It is speculated that Intel will be the supplier to Apple's upcoming iPhone models.

With inputs from Reuters

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

also see

Internet Speeds

Apple iPhones lag behind Samsung and Google phones in internet speed tests: Report

Jul 24, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi may launch the Mi A2 at a global launch event in Madrid on 24 July

Jul 12, 2018

Qualcomm

Apple's upcoming iPhone models will not feature Qualcomm modems: Report

Jul 26, 2018

Mi A2 Launch

Xiaomi Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite launched globally at €249 and €179 respectively

Jul 24, 2018

Samsung

Samsung retakes smartphone crown from Xiaomi, grabs 29% market share in Q2 2018

Jul 24, 2018

Samsung Galaxy S10

Ming Chi Kuo says the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be launched in three variants

Jul 17, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

Century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July: How is redness of the Moon measured

Jul 26, 2018

Blood Moon

What makes a Blood Moon? The century's longest total lunar eclipse explained

Jul 25, 2018

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018