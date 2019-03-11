Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
Qualcomm quietly adds support for 192 MP camera sensors to some of its chipsets

The support has been added to Snapdragon 670, 710, 712, 845 and 855 chipsets.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 09:12:17 IST

In the last few months, we saw a significant evolution in terms of smartphone camera systems. They're now larger and feature ever more cameras. With Xiaomi launching its 48 MP camera and Nokia 9 Pureview featuring a five-camera setup, we could tell that smartphone photography is now taking a new turn. And to smoothen this transition, Qualcomm has quietly updated camera specification details for some of its Snapdragon mobile platforms.

First reported by a foreign publication, Be Hardware Info, Qualcomm has apparently added support for 192 MP camera sensors to the Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 712, Snapdragon 845 and Snapdragon 855 chipsets.

A sign on the Qualcomm campus. Reuters

A sign on the Qualcomm campus. Reuters

This basically means that future smartphones that run on said chipsets will be able to support a camera system that generates 192-megapixels of data. However, for each chipset, the camera specification will differ for the single and dual camera setups. You can see the details on hybrid auto-focus, slow-motion video recording limits, maximum camera specs here.

The report also reveals that in order to offer photo quality of up to 192 MP, Qualcomm will incorporate features like zero shutter lag and multi-frame noise reduction.

While this sounds amazing on paper, this setup would still require an actual camera sensor with 192 MP capability, which does not exist. At least as of now.

