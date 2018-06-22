Friday, June 22, 2018 Back to
22 June, 2018

Qualcomm may go with TSMC instead of Samsung for manufacturing its 7 nm chipsets

Qualcomm will reportedly go with TSMC for the manufacturing of its Snapdragon 800-series chipsets.

Looks like Samsung’s connection with Qualcomm didn’t last too long. According to DigiTimes, there is plenty of speculation that Qualcomm will switch to Taiwan-based Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC) to manufacturer its premium 800-series chipsets.

The publication cites industry sources that hint of TSMC winning back its foundry with its 7 nm FinFET manufacturing process that should win back its first major contract with the US chip giant.

Qualcomm will place orders for its next-generation Snapdragon 800-series TSMC which sources suggest will be handed over to TSMC given that the manufacturer are better off with 7 nm node manufacturing.

Additionally, Qualcomm is also said to have plans for TSMC to manufacture its 5G modem chips.

Qualcomm has been working with TSMC for a really long time. Their partnerships go way back to 2006 when Qualcomm approached TSMC for the development of its 65 nm chips. The partnership was carried forward with manufacturing of 45 nm and 28 nm process. Samsung only recently won Qualcomm over with the 14 nm and 10 nm Snapdragon chip orders.

Qualcomm is not the brand that TSMC caters to. TSMC won orders for Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek for its 5G modems not too long ago. MediaTek’s Helio M70 series 5G modems will be manufactured using TSMC’s 7 nm node with expected shipments to begin in 2019.

