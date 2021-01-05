Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, the first 4-series chipset to support 5G

One of the strongest features of Snapdragon 480 is boosting smartphone's performance and battery life.


FP TrendingJan 05, 2021 13:44:56 IST

Wireless technology firm Qualcomm announced the release of the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G, known as the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, on Monday. Offering the most advanced 4-series features till date, the chipset is expected to bring 5G connectivity and high-end capabilities to mid-range phones. We are likely to see 5G phones from HMD Global, Oppo and Vivo launched in 2021 to carry the SoC. One of the strongest features of Snapdragon 480 is boosting smartphone's performance and battery life.

Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, the first 4-series chipset to support 5G

Snapdragon 480 is going to offer up to 70 percent AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 460 mobile platform.

As per a press release by the company, the 480 chipset is based on an 8 nm process, and it features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz. In case of the GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor will help deliver up to 100 percent performance improvement in both CPU and GPU. This is also going to offer up to 70 percent AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform.

A first in a 4-series, Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology. It comes with the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that supports superfast mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity. Users will be able to enjoy instantaneous downloads and the Snapdragon X51 will support multiple frequencies at once to have a better connection at all times. The connectivity function also boasts dual Wi-Fi antennas with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features like 8x8 sounding with multi-user MIMO. Apart from Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio support, the Snapdragon 480 supports Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC as well.

Using the first triple ISP in a 4 series, there is a provision of capturing shots using all three cameras simultaneously. One can use the ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos together. The Qualcomm aptX audio offers optimized gaming experiences across major titles. Experience high quality streaming of HD content and faster application load times.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Year in review

COVID-19 disrupted technology, how we work, global supply chains: Here’s what to look forward to in 2021

Dec 28, 2020
COVID-19 disrupted technology, how we work, global supply chains: Here’s what to look forward to in 2021
Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling 5G smartphone of 2020: Counterpoint Research

Counterpoint Research

Apple iPhone 12 was the best selling 5G smartphone of 2020: Counterpoint Research

Dec 22, 2020
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Everything you want with a bit of what you don’t

Redmi 9 Power review

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Everything you want with a bit of what you don’t

Dec 29, 2020
Motorola Moto G 5G review: A great 5G-ready smartphone, but the camera needs work

Moto G 5G review

Motorola Moto G 5G review: A great 5G-ready smartphone, but the camera needs work

Dec 21, 2020
Best monitors for gamers

Best monitors for gamers

Dec 23, 2020
Budget laptops below 25k

Budget laptops below 25k

Dec 23, 2020

science

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Astronomy

Jupiter and Saturn to align in rare 'double planet' conjunction on 21 December

Dec 21, 2020
Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020