FP Trending

Wireless technology firm Qualcomm announced the release of the first 4-series mobile platform equipped with 5G, known as the Snapdragon 480 5G mobile platform, on Monday. Offering the most advanced 4-series features till date, the chipset is expected to bring 5G connectivity and high-end capabilities to mid-range phones. We are likely to see 5G phones from HMD Global, Oppo and Vivo launched in 2021 to carry the SoC. One of the strongest features of Snapdragon 480 is boosting smartphone's performance and battery life.

As per a press release by the company, the 480 chipset is based on an 8 nm process, and it features the Qualcomm Kryo 460 CPU with up to 2.0 GHz. In case of the GPU, Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU and Qualcomm Hexagon 686 processor will help deliver up to 100 percent performance improvement in both CPU and GPU. This is also going to offer up to 70 percent AI performance improvement compared to the previous generation, the Snapdragon 460 Mobile Platform.

A first in a 4-series, Snapdragon 480 also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ technology. It comes with the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF System that supports superfast mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G connectivity. Users will be able to enjoy instantaneous downloads and the Snapdragon X51 will support multiple frequencies at once to have a better connection at all times. The connectivity function also boasts dual Wi-Fi antennas with a set of key Wi-Fi 6 features like 8x8 sounding with multi-user MIMO. Apart from Bluetooth 5.1 and advanced wireless audio support, the Snapdragon 480 supports Dual-frequency GPS and NavIC as well.

Using the first triple ISP in a 4 series, there is a provision of capturing shots using all three cameras simultaneously. One can use the ultrawide, wide and telephoto camera all at once or capture triple 720p videos together. The Qualcomm aptX audio offers optimized gaming experiences across major titles. Experience high quality streaming of HD content and faster application load times.

“Qualcomm Technologies continues to accelerate 5G commercialization globally to make 5G smartphones more accessible, especially as people worldwide continue to connect remotely,” said Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management at Qualcomm Technologies.