Qualcomm launches Quick Charge 5, says can charge phone from zero to 50 percent in 5 minutes

Qualcomm confirms that Quick Charge 5 is backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+.


tech2 News StaffJul 28, 2020 09:44:42 IST

While brands like Oppo and OnePlus have their own fast charging tech, Qualcomm's Quick charge technology has still been more prominent in smartphones. The last time Qualcomm released an update to the charging tech was back in 2017, when it announced the Quick Charge 4+. Three years later, Qualcomm has now revealed the Quick Charge 5.

According to Qualcomm, the Quick Charge 5 can charge a smartphone with 4,500 mAh battery, from zero to 50 percent in 5 minutes. Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 5 is the "world’s first commercially viable fast charging platform to support more than 100 W charging power in a smartphone."

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5

Quick Charge 5, as per Qualcomm, is also 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4 and offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. This solution supports 2S battery and 20 Volts of power delivery.

Qualcomm confirms that Quick Charge 5 is backward compatible with Quick Charge 2.0, 3.0, 4, 4+ and existing handsets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platform.

Quick Charge 5 infographic

Additionally, the manufacturer reveals that Quick Charge 5 also comes with features like Qualcomm Battery Saver and the Qualcomm Smart Identification of Adapter Capabilities technology, that help extend the battery life cycle on a users’ device.

“Quick Charge 5, our fastest and most versatile charging solution, will enable consumers to enjoy their devices for longer periods of time, without worrying about the time required to recharge. We are proud to expand our technology portfolio and make accessible 100 W+ charging a commercial reality,” said Ev Roach, VP Product Management, Qualcomm.

“Quick Charge solutions are widely available in a variety of mobile devices. The latest generation of Quick Charge 5 not only provides superior charging capabilities but helps intelligently extend a device's battery life and reduce thermal output,” said Zhang Lei, Mi Phone vice president, and hardware R&D general manager at Xiaomi.

