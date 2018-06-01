Qualcomm will be partnering with Microsoft to bring out Windows 10 on ARM devices to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips. These chipsets are typically used to power mobile phones and have to undergo a series of optimisations to be fitted on PC's. Last year we had seen Qualcomm announcing such a platform with the Snapdragon 835 SoC on board. This time around as we approach Computex, another chipset is in the works.

According to the report in GSMArena, Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 is the name of the new chipset and it has been designed specifically for use in thin form factor laptops.

Technically, the Snapdragon 850 is a faster version of the Snapdragon 845. As the report mentions, this chipset will be a performance-based one and will be used in ultra-portable Windows 10 notebooks and tablets.

The entries in the Geekbench states that the Snapdragon 850 features 8 cores and will operate at a clock of the base frequency of 2.96 GHz. The single core score of 1237 and multi-core score of 3485 seems to be lower than the mobile chipset counterparts.

The report in GSMArena says that this may be because of the improved thermals of the larger ultra-portable computers

Winfuture claims that ASUS and HP in addition to Lenovo are also on board with Microsoft and Qualcomm. Also the US computer corporation, Dell is on board for the first time.

Lenovo has taken up 'ELZE1' also known as 'Europe' as its device code name, HP has dubbed it to 'Chimera 2' based on the code-name Chimera which was used for HP's first Snapdragon tablet and ASUS is using 'Thanos'.

There hasn't been any declaration of the release date yet. Here is a look at the first generation of Always-on PCs that Qualcomm had announced last year along with its partners.