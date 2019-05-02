Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm hangs on to most Apple gains after earnings report

By Sayanti Chakraborty and Stephen Nellis (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc shares fell about 2% on Wednesday as investors got their first look at the bottom line impact of a patent fight settlement with Apple Inc. The stock kept most of the 50%-plus gains of the past few weeks, reflecting investor relief at a deal between the cellphone technology companies, but Qualcomm's forecasts suggested Apple's licensing fees will not be a big boost to revenue

ReutersMay 02, 2019 03:06:51 IST

Qualcomm hangs on to most Apple gains after earnings report

By Sayanti Chakraborty and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc shares fell about 2% on Wednesday as investors got their first look at the bottom line impact of a patent fight settlement with Apple Inc.

The stock kept most of the 50%-plus gains of the past few weeks, reflecting investor relief at a deal between the cellphone technology companies, but Qualcomm's forecasts suggested Apple's licensing fees will not be a big boost to revenue.

Qualcomm will book a one-time payment of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion in the fiscal third quarter from the settlement, as Apple catches up on royalties that the iPhone maker did not pay while they were locked a legal dispute.

Excluding that payment, Qualcomm estimated $4.7 billion to $5.5 billion in revenue, with a midpoint slightly below the $5.29 billion analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The settlement, which includes a six-year patent license and a chip supply agreement, is expected to generate $2 per share in additional earnings, Qualcomm has said. Financial details have not been disclosed but the deal is expected to help Qualcomm regain the preeminent mobile chip position it held in the early 2010s.

Qualcomm estimated $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion in revenue for its licensing business in the third quarter, with a midpoint slightly above analysts' consensus forecast of $1.22 billion according to Refinitiv data.

The licensing revenue outlook includes royalties from sales of Apple products. Apple on Tuesday said its gross margin guidance, which was largely unchanged from previous quarters, included the Qualcomm settlement. Taken together, the two disclosures suggest that the patent licensing deal had little short-term financial impact.

Shares dipped 2% to $84.60 in after-hours trading. Before the close, Qualcomm shares had risen more than 50% since the company announced its settlement with Apple on April 16.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $663 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $330 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.88 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of $4.80 billion.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Newstracker

Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor

Apr 20, 2019
Papal Good Friday service draws attention to world's poor
Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Newstracker

Man who mailed white powder to Trump's sons gets probation

Apr 20, 2019
Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Newstracker

Putin ally to Ukraine's probable new leader: Reconcile with Moscow and get territory back

Apr 20, 2019
Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Newstracker

Barr releases Mueller's report - and feels the heat

Apr 20, 2019
Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Newstracker

Sudan opposition to present candidates for civilian leadership on Sunday

Apr 20, 2019
Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Newstracker

Hundreds of thousands back on Algeria's streets, demanding radical reform

Apr 20, 2019

science

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019