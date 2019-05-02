Reuters

By Sayanti Chakraborty and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc shares fell about 2% on Wednesday as investors got their first look at the bottom line impact of a patent fight settlement with Apple Inc.

The stock kept most of the 50%-plus gains of the past few weeks, reflecting investor relief at a deal between the cellphone technology companies, but Qualcomm's forecasts suggested Apple's licensing fees will not be a big boost to revenue.

Qualcomm will book a one-time payment of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion in the fiscal third quarter from the settlement, as Apple catches up on royalties that the iPhone maker did not pay while they were locked a legal dispute.

Excluding that payment, Qualcomm estimated $4.7 billion to $5.5 billion in revenue, with a midpoint slightly below the $5.29 billion analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The settlement, which includes a six-year patent license and a chip supply agreement, is expected to generate $2 per share in additional earnings, Qualcomm has said. Financial details have not been disclosed but the deal is expected to help Qualcomm regain the preeminent mobile chip position it held in the early 2010s.

Qualcomm estimated $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion in revenue for its licensing business in the third quarter, with a midpoint slightly above analysts' consensus forecast of $1.22 billion according to Refinitiv data.

The licensing revenue outlook includes royalties from sales of Apple products. Apple on Tuesday said its gross margin guidance, which was largely unchanged from previous quarters, included the Qualcomm settlement. Taken together, the two disclosures suggest that the patent licensing deal had little short-term financial impact.

Shares dipped 2% to $84.60 in after-hours trading. Before the close, Qualcomm shares had risen more than 50% since the company announced its settlement with Apple on April 16.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $663 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $330 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.88 billion, but beat analysts' estimates of $4.80 billion.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)

