ReutersAug 01, 2019 02:07:48 IST
(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc
The company forecast total revenue of between $4.3 billion and $5.1 billion for its fourth quarter, below analysts' average estimate of $5.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue fell to $4.9 billion in the third quarter, missing analysts' estimates of $5.08 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share, beating analyst average estimate of 75 cents.
Qualcomm's revenue for the third quarter excluded a roughly $4.6 billion payment from Apple Inc
Including the payment, revenue was $9.64 billion.
(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
