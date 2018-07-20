Friday, July 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 20 July, 2018 22:06 IST

Qualcomm expresses disappointment with EU's decision to continue investigation

Qualcomm has been accused of charging below-cost prices to stymy British phone software maker Icera.

US chipmaker Qualcomm on 19 July expressed disappointment with EU antitrust regulators’ decision to continue an investigation in a case where it has been accused of charging below-cost prices to stymy British phone software maker Icera.

“While the investigation has been narrowed, we are disappointed to see it continues and will immediately begin preparing our response to this supplementary statement of objections,” Qualcomm general counsel Don Rosenberg said in a statement.

“We believe that once the Commission has reviewed our response it will find that Qualcomm’s practices are pro-competitive and fully consistent with European competition rules,” he said.

Visitors walk past the Qualcomm stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 24, 2014. The world's biggest mobile brands will jostle for the spotlight at the premier mobile industry event this week in Spain, but away from the glitzy displays chipmakers will be preoccupied with China, the largest mobile market on the planet. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS) - GM1EA2O1FFY01

Visitors walk past the Qualcomm stand at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Image: Reuters

Earlier on Thursday, the European Commission charged the world’s No. 1 chipmaker with a new violation.

The move came as US President Donald Trump slammed a $5 billion fine against Google, saying the European Union was taking advantage of the United States.

The chipmaker has been in the EU crosshairs since 2015 when it was charged with predatory pricing aimed at forcing out British phone software maker Icera between 2009 and 2011. Icera was later acquired by Nvidia Corp.

Qualcomm was fined 997 million euros in a separate case in January after the European Commission said it breached EU rules by paying iPhone Apple to use only its chips in an effort to block rivals such as Intel.

tags


latest videos

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

also see

Qualcomm

EU reinforces case against Qualcomm as Trump slams $5 bn Google antitrust fine

Jul 20, 2018

Qualcomm

After Google, EU regulators reinforce the pricing case against Qualcomm

Jul 20, 2018

Google Fined

Donald Trump slams European Union over its €4.34 billion antitrust fine on Google

Jul 19, 2018

Google Fined

EU slaps Google with a record €4.3 billion antitrust fine over Android

Jul 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Brexit detailed plan is released, UK calls it 'principled, pragmatic, ambitious' and exactly what Britons voted for

Jul 12, 2018

Google record fine

EU v Google: The $5 bn fine is one among the many imposed by European regulators

Jul 20, 2018

science

Agriculture

Plants may soon create own fertiliser by using atmospheric nitrogen: Study

Jul 18, 2018

Conservation

Ninth rhino dies after failed attempt to move to a new reserve in Kenya

Jul 18, 2018

Environment

Reviving supersonic passenger flights will harm the environment: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018