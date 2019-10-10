tech2 News Staff

As we approach the close of 2019, it is now once again time for Qualcomm to unveil its next-gen flagship SoC that major smartphone makers are going to use in their devices from next year. If reports are to be believed then Qualcomm will launch this new chipset in November instead of its usual timeframe of December.

The new chipset is likely going to be called Snapdragon 865 if Qualcomm follows its naming pattern. The Weibo post has stated that the early release for the chipset is most likely due to increasing competition from Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin chipsets.

The post also mentions that Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi will also be showcasing early prototypes of devices that are using this new chipset. We are yet to hear about any leaks regarding this new chipset, however, so we would advise you to take this information with the proverbial pinch of salt. In any case, if the launch is happening next month we should hear more news about it in the coming weeks.

Qualcomm took the wraps off of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset back in July and it happens to be a minor upgrade to the original Snapdragon 855. According to Qualcomm, the new chip had aims of delivering better 5G, mixed reality, as well as better AI computing power along with better mobile gaming experience.