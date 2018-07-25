Wednesday, July 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 July, 2018 12:03 IST

Qualcomm could be announcing its own Adreno Turbo technology in China

Qualcomm on 25 July could be launching a gaming related chipset or a completely brand new SoC.

While Qualcomm is at the end of the two-year wait for the Chinese government to sign its $44 billion purchase of the NXP Semiconductors, it also looks like the company is also set for some gaming related announcements.

From what Qualcomm posted on its official Weibo page, it seems that the industry is going to see a GPU Turbo-like development by Qualcomm.

Among a series of teasers that were posted, one of them showed a chipset inside a smartphone which engravings such as 'faster,' 'smoother,' 'longer,' 'smarter' and 'cooler.'

Teaser by Qualcomm for a new SoC. Image: Weibo

Teaser by Qualcomm for a new SoC. Image: Weibo

This could most likely be a response to a competition with Huawei's GPU Turbo technology, which the company had announced last month. The company claims that the technology improves the performance of all Huawei and Honor devices by 60 percent, even if the power use remains at 30 percent.

Since Huawei has incorporated or claims to have incorporated this technology in some of its phones, it is expected that Qualcomm too will have better chipsets which will be at par with GPU Turbo, if not more.

Since there is a special focus at gameplay, users expect a smoother and faster gaming experience at higher frame rates.

If this is not a gaming-related chipset, could be looking at is a brand new System-on-Chip? If that is indeed the case, Qualcomm teasing that on a Chinese social media platform does not make much sense. This raises the doubt about the authenticity of the poster, but then why will Qualcomm lie on its official Weibo account?

Whatever it is that Qualcomm has in mind, we will know for sure on 25 July.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Oppo Find X

Oppo Find X to launch in India tomorrow: Here's all you need to know

Jul 11, 2018

MediaPad M5

Huawei MediaPad M5 will soon be getting the GPU Turbo technology upgrade

Jul 11, 2018

Huawei

Huawei officially confirms 18 July as Nova 3's release date in Shenzen

Jul 10, 2018

Face Unlock

Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 supports face unlock for multiple faces: Report

Jul 10, 2018

Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3 to launch in India on 26 July as an Amazon exclusive

Jul 16, 2018

Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i price revealed in Veitnam confirming the device's existence

Jul 17, 2018

science

Cell Biology

Scientists use mouse stem cells to move closer to creating artificial embryos

Jul 24, 2018

Mars

NASA spacecraft shows how 'stolen' electrons enable rare aurora on Mars

Jul 24, 2018

Archaeology

Archaeologists find 'Neko', a noblewoman buried in her jewelry 1,800 years ago

Jul 24, 2018

Corals

Deep coral reefs won't host marine life fleeing threats of climate change: Study

Jul 24, 2018