While Qualcomm is at the end of the two-year wait for the Chinese government to sign its $44 billion purchase of the NXP Semiconductors, it also looks like the company is also set for some gaming related announcements.

From what Qualcomm posted on its official Weibo page, it seems that the industry is going to see a GPU Turbo-like development by Qualcomm.

Among a series of teasers that were posted, one of them showed a chipset inside a smartphone which engravings such as 'faster,' 'smoother,' 'longer,' 'smarter' and 'cooler.'

This could most likely be a response to a competition with Huawei's GPU Turbo technology, which the company had announced last month. The company claims that the technology improves the performance of all Huawei and Honor devices by 60 percent, even if the power use remains at 30 percent.

Since Huawei has incorporated or claims to have incorporated this technology in some of its phones, it is expected that Qualcomm too will have better chipsets which will be at par with GPU Turbo, if not more.

Since there is a special focus at gameplay, users expect a smoother and faster gaming experience at higher frame rates.

If this is not a gaming-related chipset, could be looking at is a brand new System-on-Chip? If that is indeed the case, Qualcomm teasing that on a Chinese social media platform does not make much sense. This raises the doubt about the authenticity of the poster, but then why will Qualcomm lie on its official Weibo account?

Whatever it is that Qualcomm has in mind, we will know for sure on 25 July.