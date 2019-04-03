Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Qualcomm CFO quits to join rival company Intel as finance chief: Report

Davis had been Qualcomm’s finance chief since 2013; he joins Intel from 3 April.

ReutersApr 03, 2019 10:56:49 IST

Qualcomm Inc’s chief financial officer, George Davis, has left the company to become finance chief at rival Intel Corp, the two companies said on Tuesday.

Davis had been the mobile chip supplier’s finance chief since 2013 and also served on the executive committee of the company’s board of directors.

Qualcomm said it appointed David Wise, a longtime veteran of the company and its treasurer, as interim finance chief while it searches for a replacement for Davis, whose departure was effective Tuesday.

“On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm,” Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told Reuters in a statement. “We all wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Qualcomm CFO quits to join rival company Intel as finance chief: Report

A sign on the Qualcomm campus. Reuters

Intel said that Davis would become chief financial officer effective Wednesday, reporting to Chief Executive Bob Swan.

Intel has been without a permanent finance chief since January, when Swan, who had joined as CFO in 2016, was promoted to become Intel’s chief executive.

Davis and Swan have worked together before. Before joining Qualcomm, Davis was the chief financial officer of semiconductor equipment firm Applied Materials Inc at the same time that Intel’s Swan served on the board of directors.

“I know George is a world-class CFO, leader and team-builder,” Swan said in statement. “Our owners can expect a continued disciplined approach to capital allocation and a relentless focus on creating stockholder value.”

Qualcomm shares dipped 1 percent to $57.50 in late trading after Reuters first reported that Davis was departing for Intel. Intel shares rose .1 percent to $54.46.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Apple

Apple gets one ruling in favour and another against it in battle with Qualcomm

Mar 27, 2019
Apple gets one ruling in favour and another against it in battle with Qualcomm
Intel's Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

Intel

Intel's Xe lineup of GPUs has leaked and the specs are almost too good to believe

Apr 01, 2019
US govt panel's ruling leaves Qualcomm, Apple's patent battle lines unchanged

Qualcomm

US govt panel's ruling leaves Qualcomm, Apple's patent battle lines unchanged

Mar 27, 2019
Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Apple vs Qualcomm

Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Mar 29, 2019
Microsoft upgrades Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th gen processors, starts from $1,499

Microsoft

Microsoft upgrades Surface Book 2 with Intel 8th gen processors, starts from $1,499

Apr 01, 2019
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased with 100 MP resolution camera by company VP: Report

Lenovo

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased with 100 MP resolution camera by company VP: Report

Mar 28, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019