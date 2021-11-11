Thursday, November 11, 2021Back to
PUBG New State launched delayed due to server issues; game now available for download

Several users complained that they had received a message saying “unable to connect to the server” when they tried to play


FP TrendingNov 11, 2021 12:32:45 IST

Gaming enthusiasts were in for a disappointment as PUBG New State, which arrived for Android users today, 11 November, was unavailable for playing for most users due to server issues.

Several users complained that they had received a message saying “unable to connect to the server” when they tried to play. According to India Today, the game is now available for download and play.

The game was supposed to go live at 9:30 am and automatically download for users who had completed the pre-registration process. However, due to “server issues”, the makers of the game, Krafton, decided to postpone the game’s launch by two hours.

Krafton has also shared some troubleshooting tips on social media to help users if they encounter any problems while loading or playing the game.

According to reports, PUBG New State will be set in the year 2051 as a futuristic version of PUBG Mobile, which made a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, after being banned last year.

The game will feature a new map, Troi, which is said to bring back some of the classic Erangel green while providing more in-depth urban setting such as shopping complexes and buildings. The game will also include new weapons and vehicles.

The game is playable only on mobile phones and cannot be downloaded on consoles and computers. The game is available for both Android and iOS platforms and will be available on the Apple App Store for iPhone users and Google Play Store for Android users. On Play Store, the game has a size of 1.71 GB.
According to Krafton, the game mechanics and gunplay of the mobile game will be just as same as the PC version.
The game will be available globally in 17 different languages as a free-to-play mobile game. Since the game was announced in February, it has received over five crore pre-registrations.

